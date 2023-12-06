Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.12.2023 00:07:00

Graze Introduces Revolutionary Ball Picker Attachment for Enhanced Golf Course Maintenance

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Graze, we're always pushing the envelope in lawn care innovation. Our latest breakthrough, the Ball Picker Attachment for Graze mowers, marks a new era for golf course upkeep. Designed with precision and efficiency in mind, this tool revolutionizes the way golf courses manage ball collection.

Ball-picker attachment

Innovative Solution to a Age-Old Challenge 

Golf courses face the daily challenge of collecting thousands of golf balls scattered across practice areas, a task that traditionally consumes considerable time and resources. Graze's ball picker attachment addresses this challenge head-on by transforming standard lawnmowers into autonomous, silent, and efficient ball collection units.

Product Features and Benefits

The sleek design of the 5-foot wide Single Section Golf Ball Picker ensures optimal maneuverability and precision in diverse golf course landscapes. Equipped with a split drum design, the attachment enhances the mower's agility, enabling it to navigate through various terrains and tight spaces with ease.

Autonomous Efficiency

By converting mowers into autonomous ball collection units, Graze's attachment enables maintenance staff to focus on other crucial tasks. This efficiency not only extends operational hours but also minimizes ball loss, significantly boosting productivity on the golf course.

A Step Towards Smarter Golf Course Management 

"This attachment isn't just a tool; it's a step towards a more intelligent and efficient approach to maintaining golf courses," said Logan Fahey, CEO at Graze. "With the ability to autonomously collect golf balls both day and night, our ball picker attachment is an essential addition to any modern golf course looking to enhance its maintenance operations."

About Graze

Graze, committed to revolutionizing the landscape maintenance industry, has been at the forefront of developing fully electric autonomous mowers for commercial applications. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, Graze continues to redefine lawn care, making it smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

For more information on the new ball picker attachment, please contact: Ellen Bruno, Chief of Staff, ebruno@grazerobotics.com

Stay informed about the newest developments in lawn care technology – follow Graze on our social media channels!

Instagram: @grazemowing
Facebook: @grazemowing
LinkedIn: @grazemowing

Graze Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graze, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graze-introduces-revolutionary-ball-picker-attachment-for-enhanced-golf-course-maintenance-302008194.html

SOURCE Graze, Inc.

