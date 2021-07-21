Graystone Company Increases Its Bitcoin Holdings from Mining Operation - Expected to Accelerate Through 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) announced today that the Company has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 12.5% since June 1, 2021 as a result of its Bitcoin Mining Operations. Additionally, the company anticipates an additional 1,000 Terrahash (TH/s) to come online in September which will continue to increase the Company's Bitcoin Holdings weekly.

The Company is working with its suppliers and investors to expediate the acquisition of additional mining equipment to accelerate production which should propel them towards our goal of 50,000 TH/s in 2021 possibly exceeding 1,000,000 TH/s by 2024.

The Company is focused on building long term relationships with their shareholders and investors as they build their mining operations. Graystone Company chooses to provide maximum transparency to their shareholders, who can track their mining progress securely through the link to the Bitcoin wallet address located on the company's website, it reflects transactions from the Company's mining operations and the current balance.



About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions: A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line. The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone @ (954) 271-2704.

