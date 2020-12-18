SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

18.12.2020 01:48:00

Gravyty is the First Nonprofit Tech AI Company to Pass SOC 2 Certification

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravyty, the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good, today announced it has successfully completed the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1 audit. Gravyty is now the first nonprofit AI technology company to pass SOC 2 certification.

"As our team continues to break down barriers to become the first mass-market AI company in the Social Good sector, we're committed to transforming the pace at which philanthropic efforts improve our world and our lives through artificial intelligence," said Adam Martel, CEO, Gravyty. "True transformation is built on a foundation of trust, and we're proud that our flawless SOC 2 certification means that leading nonprofit organizations can confidently look to Gravyty and AI as they plot their paths forward in this new decade."

Gravyty is committed to reducing risk for all customers, regardless of size. This mission includes the way we develop our SaaS and AI-based solutions, as well as the ways in which we secure our company and our customer's data. Gravyty's SOC 2 compliance demonstrates our commitment to raising expectations for technology in the nonprofit sector delivering first-class solutions that produce tangible results as an enterprise-ready solution. 

"The evolving and ever-increasing threat to sensitive data security and governance are more important today than they have ever been. The only way to match these threats is with equally sophisticated technology, human layer protections, and diligent internal controls," said Rich Palmer, CTO, Gravyty. "Gravyty's SOC 2 validates our continuous mission to provide first-class solutions and experiences while raising the bar for what the social good sector should expect from its technology partners and vendors."

SOC 2 compliance is an accreditation developed by the AICPA. In order to qualify for SOC 2, Gravyty demonstrated, via an independent third-party audit conducted by Wolf & Company, P.C., that it has controls in place to ensure the security, availability, and processing integrity of users' data. Gravyty passed each section of this audit, which included three rounds of review, with top-level compliance.

Now that Gravyty has announced its SOC 2 certification, prospective customers and partners can now request a copy of Gravyty's SOC 2 report as part of their compliance strategy. To learn more about Gravyty and SOC 2, please visit www.gravyty.com.

About Gravyty
Gravyty is the market-defining leader of artificial intelligence (AI) for Social Good. We exist so the nonprofit sector can transform what's possible through philanthropy. Our AI platform focuses on fundraiser efficiency and donor data security. Gravyty automates the most time-consuming processes that get in the way of fundraisers doing the work they love -- developing and cultivating relationships with donors. By empowering fundraisers to efficiently personalize outreach, build new relationships faster, steward and deepen existing relationships, and keep donor data safe, customers expand workforces without making new hires and increase giving revenue. Visit www.gravyty.com.

