Gravitylink Presents Google's New Coral Products: Helping Enterprises Build Local AI Solutions

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the volume distributor of Google Coral, Gravitylink presents Google Coral Edge TPU all serial devices. Coral is a complete toolkit to help enterprises build products with local AI, providing hardware acceleration for neural networks ... right on the edge device.

Due to its on-device capabilities with efficient, private, fast and offline, many enterprises have begun to use it to build diverse of applications range from healthcare, smart cities, transportation, to manufacturing, STEM education, etc.

To meet customers' needs Coral offers kinds of devices from prototyping to production, which are flexible enough for startups and large-scale enterprises.

Prototyping devices include Dev Board (Mini version will be released soon) and USB Accelerator. It's easy to take prototype idea from sketch into proof-of-concept, with the help of these devices.

Production-ready devices include a system-on-module, 3 kinds of PCIe module, and a new product Accelerator Module to be released soon. These devices could integrate seamlessly into processes at any scale, helping create tailored solutions for industries.

With Edge TPU built inside, all these devices could bring high efficient ML inferencing to your products.

Besides, Google Coral also released 2 sensing products, a camera module and an Environmental Sensor Board.

As the volume distributor of Google Coral, Gravitylink has established a global sales network covering Asia, North America, Europe and other countries and regions. Since it launches, a great number of enterprises have made bulk purchases of Coral devices at Gravitylink online store for production development.

For more details,please visit https://store.gravitylink.com/. Discounts are available for bulk purchases, moreover, transfer learning tools and various AI model resources will be offered with purchase of any product at Gravitylink.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200218/2722870-1

SOURCE Gravitylink

