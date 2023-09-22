Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.09.2023 00:15:00

GRAVITY HAUS ADDS GRAVITY HAUS JACKSON HOLE IN JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING TO ITS GROWING PORTFOLIO OF ADVENTURE-LIFESTYLE DESTINATIONS

Jackson Hole is the 9th destination and a strategic market addition to Gravity Haus' curated portfolio of experiential and adventure-centric hotels

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 22, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus, the award-winning, adventure-centric hotel and membership club announces the addition of Gravity Haus Jackson Hole in Jackson, WY into Gravity Haus' growing portfolio for the Winter 2023/2024 Season.

Gravity Haus logo (PRNewsfoto/Gravity Haus)

"Jackson Hole is one of the most iconic mountain destinations on the planet," says Jim Deters, CEO of Gravity Haus, Inc. "We have known for some time that in order to further our adventurous lifestyle offerings for both our guests and our member network, we needed to have a presence and a place here. Gravity Haus Jackson Hole meets the moment, and allows us to offer unprecedented access to the very best outdoor recreation and travel experiences in the region while also creating a place to further our community."

The opening of Gravity Haus Jackson Hole will follow a full transformation and rebranding of The Continuum Hotel to Gravity Haus Jackson Hole with renovations set to begin in October 2023 and represents the newest destination to the Gravity Haus full membership benefits program (along with destinations in Vail, Breckenridge, Steamboat, Winter Park, Denver, Aspen, Truckee, CA, and Moab, UT).  Gravity Haus Jackson Hole, will provide globally-conscious hospitality & amenities to its members and outdoor adventurers alike, while remaining focused on sustainability, community engagement, and celebrating authentic outdoor experiences.

"We are very excited to partner with Gravity Haus.  I met Jim in 2020 and have tracked Gravity Haus's success since.  The brand is a perfect fit for the property, and we are excited to become part of the family." said David Gibson of hotel owner Molokai Hospitality. "We look forward to working with the Gravity Haus team to continue to bring our original vision to life and create unforgettable memories for the guests of the hotel."

Located in the heart of Teton Village, Gravity Haus Jackson Hole will offer the perfect home base for those looking to experience the very best of Wyoming's ski and outdoor recreation culture.  Gravity Haus Jackson Hole will feature an 87-key boutique hotel, steps away from Jackson Hole Resort's beloved Aerial Tram.  Once renovations are complete, Gravity Haus Jackson Hole will offer adventurers unparalleled access to Jackson Hole's world-renowned skiing & snowboarding with convenient access to biking, climbing, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, fishing and boundless backcountry adventures. Further, Gravity Haus Jackson Hole will offer guests and members the brand's signature amenities: spacious rooms, co-working spaces, discounted gear rentals, best-in-class fitness spaces, locally-inspired restaurants and farm-to-cup coffee offerings. Like all Gravity Haus properties, Jackson Hole will offer dog-friendly accommodations.

Gravity Haus is more than a hotel, it's an active and fulfilling lifestyle and membership community delivered through curated experiences, spaces, programs, and fitness offerings for today's modern adventurer. Gravity Haus members benefit from the award-winning amenities desired by modern travelers including:

  • StarterHaus: a modern co-working space to create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs and executives.
  • Haus Quiver: a revolutionary gear as service providing full service access at the click of the Gravity Haus mobile app for bikes, SUPs, and camping gear.
  • Events & Experiences: an expert team helping you find the best-suited adventure for you and your travel companions from fully guided adventures, to our Haus Guides that provide on-demand advice on where to go and what to do that best fit your needs.

All Gravity Haus properties are available to book to non-members who can enjoy overnight stays and access to amenities at Gravity Haus Jackson Hole–members' savings can be enjoyed for arrivals beginning December 1, 2023.  Gravity Haus Members receive unique benefits and discounts including special rates that are up to a 50% off nightly hotel rates, a 25% discount on food and beverage expenses, day-long access to all hotel amenities, plus supplementary advantages and experiences that elevate your outdoor-adventures.

Three (3) membership levels are available, starting at just $110/month for 12 months. Full membership details are available at www.gravityhaus.com/membership.

For more information about Gravity Haus and its membership program, please visit www.gravityhaus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Gravity Haus
Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Utah, and California. Gravity Haus provides members and non-member guests the ability to connect with the outdoors and each other with  amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities and yoga classes, world-class gear, and curated experiences for members and guests.  Traveling like a local and feeling like an insider is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus. Learn more at www.gravityhaus.com.

About Molokai Hospitality 
Molokai Hospitality is managed by Molokai Partners.  Molokai Partners was founded in 2007 to identify and invest in unique opportunities. Molokai has investments across several industries including real estate, insurance, energy and athletics.

 

Gravity Haus Jackson Hole joins Gravity Haus' growing portfolio for the Winter 2023/2024 Season.

Gravity Haus Jackson Hole, located steps away from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort's Aerial Tram, serves as the perfect home base for exploring endless outdoor adventures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gravity-haus-adds-gravity-haus-jackson-hole-in-jackson-hole-wyoming-to-its-growing-portfolio-of-adventure-lifestyle-destinations-301936684.html

SOURCE Gravity Haus

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

