SMI 10’979 0.5%  SPI 13’871 0.9%  Dow 33’161 0.4%  DAX 14’788 1.3%  Euro 1.1072 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’871 0.6%  Gold 1’734 -0.8%  Bitcoin 55’510 2.4%  Dollar 0.9282 0.6%  Öl 65.1 -3.9% 
18.03.2021 17:33:00

Gravie Secures $28 Million in Financing Led by AXA Venture Partners

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, the pioneer of defined contribution healthcare, today announced that they have raised $28 million in a Series D round of financing led by AXA Venture Partners (AVP), with participation from existing investors FirstMark Capital, Split Rock Ventures and Revelation Partners. The capital will be used to fuel Gravie's continued growth through investments in product and technology, sales and marketing, and expansion into new markets through new and existing distribution channels.

"We are excited to partner with AXA Venture Partners in our mission to heal our broken healthcare system," said Abir Sen, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Gravie. "Over the past couple of years, we have grown revenue four-fold, expanded into several new states, grown our marketplace of benefits including our own innovative insurance plan, Comfort, and most importantly, done all this while consistently getting top satisfaction ratings from employers and their employees. This financing will enable us to continue to scale the business and deliver an innovative approach to health benefits to employers and consumers across the country."

"Gravie is revolutionizing how businesses and their employees access the healthcare system," said Alex Scherbakovsky, AVP General Partner. "We are proud to partner with Abir and the Gravie team to scale the company."

Gravie is an innovative health benefits company that has been designing benefits solutions that put employers' and employees' needs at the center of the healthcare ecosystem. With Gravie's defined contribution approach, employers are able to set and stick to a benefits budget that works for their business, and employees are free to choose the out-of-pocket maximum that works for them.

To learn more about Gravie, visit www.gravie.com.

AXA Venture Partners (AVP) is a global venture capital firm investing in high-growth, technology-enabled companies. AVP has built, in less than five years, a unique investment platform specialized in tech investments with $1 billion of assets under management through three pillars of investment expertise: early stage, growth stage, and fund of funds. To date, AVP has invested in more than 45 companies and more than 20 funds. The AVP team operates globally with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. Beyond investments, AVP provides unique access to business development opportunities helping portfolio companies to scale globally and accelerate their growth. To learn more about AVP, visit www.axavp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gravie-secures-28-million-in-financing-led-by-axa-venture-partners-301250405.html

SOURCE Gravie

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:50 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf E-Autobauer
08:27 Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Gesundheit hat immer Konjunktur / Daimler / Porsche / VW – Turbogeladenes Comeback
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
Swatch-Aktie etwas leichter: Swatch-Chef Hayek wirft Bundesrat Missmanagement vor
KPMG entdeckt Fehler in der Bilanz von Plug Power - Plug Power-Aktie bricht ein
Bitcoin-Gutscheine gibt's jetzt in der Schweiz zum Verschenken
US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich kaum bewegt
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
US-Notenbank bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs
Dow Jones im Plus -- SMI springt an -- DAX klettert über 14.800 Punkte -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Gewinnen
Schindler-Aktie leichter: Schindler dementiert Akquisitionsgerüchte
WHO-Impfrat empfiehlt Zulassung von Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie dennoch schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit