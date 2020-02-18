Gratus Capital Names Cox Executive Neil Campbell as President

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gratus Capital is thrilled to announce that Neil Campbell is joining their leadership team effective today. Campbell comes to Gratus after successfully leading several strategic functions within multiple divisions of Cox Enterprises, including finance, sales operations, and the overall employee experience.

"I am delighted to have Neil join our team at this is exciting time," says Gratus founder and CEO Hank McLarty. "As we continue to expand our position as a premier wealth management firm, Neil's expertise in creating scalable operational platforms makes him ideally suited to build on our strong momentum."

Campbell joins Gratus after seven years at Cox where he served in a range of senior management positions. Most recently, he focused on delivering improvements to the employee experience across the Cox organization consisting of 50,000+ employees. Prior to that, he served in finance and sales leadership roles for Cox Automotive Media. Campbell also served in senior leadership positions at Americold and The Home Depot.

"Hank has built an amazing foundation since launching Gratus in 2005," said Campbell. "I am excited to partner with him and the entire Gratus team as we enrich the lives of our clients and communities."

Campbell earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden Graduate School of Business.

ABOUT GRATUS CAPITAL

Founded in 2005, Atlanta-based Gratus Capital is a full-service wealth management firm that passionately empowers their clients, team and community to live, grow and give. Gratus provides a full suite of financial planning expertise, ranging from investment and tax advice to trust and estate planning, to help individuals, families and institutions realize their highest goals. With approximately $1.9 billion in assets under management, Gratus Capital has been listed as one of Forbes Top 100 Wealth Management Firms in the country for each of the past four years.

