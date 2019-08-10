10.08.2019 03:03:00

Gratomic Announces Resignation of Director

TSX-V: GRAT

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (CB81–FRANKFURT) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company announces that Mr. Daniel Bloch has resigned as a director of the Company to focus full-time on his law practice.

Gratomic (CNW Group/Gratomic)

Sheldon Inwentash, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of the Company stated: "I would like to thank Daniel for his service to the Company as a director and wish him well."

The Company also wishes to announce that the non-brokered private placement originally announced on May 21, 2019 and extended on July 2, 2019 has been withdrawn.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT. 

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions.  Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE Gratomic

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.08.19
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
09.08.19
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09.08.19
SMI zurück in der Spur
09.08.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
GS-Aktie leichter: 5,8 Milliarden Schadenersatz: Malaysia erhebt Anklage gegen 17 Manager von Goldman Sachs
SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Bayer-Aktie nach Vergleichsspkulationen weniger stark - Mediator dementiert Milliarden-Angebot
Facebook Coin Libra: Behörden besorgt wegen persönlicher Daten
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Uber-Aktie bricht ein: Uber verfehlt Schätzungen der Analysten
Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB