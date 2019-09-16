Graphic Designer Is National Staffing Employee of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association today announced that Will Bennett is the 2020 National Staffing Employee of the Year. ASA also named National Staffing Employee of the Year All-Stars in the five staffing and recruiting industry sectors. These announcements mark the beginning of National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 16-22. This annual event celebrates the contributions of the more than 15 million temporary and contract employees hired by U.S. staffing agencies each year.

National Staffing Employee of the Year

Professional–Managerial Sector All-Star

Will Bennett

As a member of the senior leadership team for a professional soccer team in Columbus, OH, Bennett was required to work exceedingly long hours. He connected with creative staffing agency, Portfolio Creative, to find a professional opportunity that would allow him more quality time with his children and then-fiancée (now wife). Bennett soon after began a contract graphic designer role where he was able to work fewer hours at a higher pay rate—allowing his income to remain the same. His new role provided him with the desired time and flexibility to take a much more active role in the education of his daughter, who had been diagnosed with dyslexia. Bennett was now more available to participate in school meetings and check ins and provide the high degree of parental involvement her specialized schooling required. While on assignment, Bennett was promoted to a contract associate creative director position and later bridged to a permanent role with the client. Working with a staffing agency gave Bennett the desired flexibility to spend time with his family and helped launch him on the path of continued professional growth.

Engineering, Information Technology, and Scientific Sector All-Star

Cheryl Campbell

After graduating college, Campbell worked in various roles to develop the technical skills that led her to a career in software testing. When she connected with Vision Technology Services in April 2018, she was uncertain about her next professional steps. Campbell's recruiter urged her to apply for a contract test engineer role with BD Diagnostic Systems, a medical device company. As it turns out, the role was perfectly attuned to her interests and built upon her prior work experiences. The client recognized her strong work ethic and skills, and offered Campbell permanent role testing medical devices and assuring that their parts work correctly before they are presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval. Staffing led Campbell to a meaningful career where she has, ultimately, affected the lives of thousands of patients in the U.S. through her work.

Health Care Sector All-Star

Nonie Gandhi, RD, LDN

Staffing allows Gandhi to combine her love of travel with her passion for nutrition and patient care, working as a traveling dietitian through Dietitians on Demand. After college she worked abroad and volunteered at an office of Doctors Without Borders, where she learned she wanted to be involved directly in patient care. She came home to become a registered dietitian, then signed up with her staffing agency. When she begins a new assignment, Gandhi simply packs up her camper van and sets out from her home base of North Carolina. She is always willing to move to a different part of the country and loves the adventure of being on the road. She consistently receives high marks for her professionalism and clinical judgment, and is always willing to accommodate various scheduling requests. Although she appreciates the flexibility of the traveling dietitian lifestyle, she also regularly accepts assignment extensions at client sites. In fact, Gandhi's wanderlust was recently put on hold for a bit when she delayed a cross-country trip after a 30-day assignment ended up extending for 60 additional days. Through staffing, she can satisfy her sense of adventure and have a fulfilling career in health care.

Industrial Sector All-Star

James Michael

After Michael realized that his young son was lacking care and attention while living with the child's mother, he connected with Express Employment Professionals for work. Michael was placed in a temporary building maintenance role and later transitioned to an assignment at a large Rehrig Pacific Co. distribution center, where he gained on-the-job forklift experience. His hard work was recognized by the client, and Michael was offered a permanent role--allowing him to gain full custody of his son. Unfortunately, his schedule changed, creating day care conflicts, so he turned to Express again to find a job with the desired flexibility and work–life balance. Michael was assigned to BE Aerospace, making small parts for the aviation industry. In a short amount of time he was offered a permanent role with the client. Staffing led Michael to a job that allows him to take proper care of his son and work on the child's developmental needs. In fact, the young boy is now excelling both academically and socially. Michael also is the 2019 Express Employee of the Year.

Office–Clerical and Administrative Sector All-Star

Arinda Johnson

Johnson is a temporary substitute teacher assistant where she works with children with special needs and differing abilities. Before she began her assignment through the staffing agency, Alignstaffing, Johnson had no prior experience assisting children with special needs, but she has fully embraced the opportunity. She is thriving in her work environment and is making a difference in the lives of her students. Staffing helped Johnson find a profession she enjoys, meaningful work, and the flexibility to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

As National Staffing Employee of the Year, Bennett will be formally honored at a recognition ceremony during Staffing World® 2019, the ASA annual convention and expo, in Las Vegas.

