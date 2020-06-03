03.06.2020 11:55:00

Grapevine's 360 Degree Employee Evaluation Software Is An Invaluable Tool For HR Firms and HR Consultants

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360 Degree Feedback Assessments are quickly becoming the new standard for HR Firms and HR Consultants, and Grapevine has developed 360 Evaluation Software that can be customized to effectively measure employee performance across a wide range of business industries.

HR Firms and HR Consultants value the data and information gathered by 360 Evaluations because it is reliable, offering an actual measure of employee performance from a range of perspectives. 360 Degree Feedback assessments can increase employee retention, build a positive company culture, offer a direct path to performance and productivity improvements, and empower both employees and leaders. The benefits of 360 Degree Assessments are wide-ranging and can completely transform a company or organization.

360 Employee Evaluations can feel like a Herculean task to implement and manage because of the volume of information and data involved. Grapevine understands the pain points HR Firms and HR Consultants, and their 360 Evaluation Tools for HR Firms specifically addresses these issues. The tool streamlines the entire assessment process and facilitates implementation, from the development and distribution of surveys to data collection and reporting. As a web-based tool, the status of surveys, the assessment progress and preliminary results can be viewed in real-time, giving HR Consultants the ability to follow-up where needed and easily meet timelines.

Everything about Grapevine's Performance Evaluation Tool for HR Firms can be customized to the company at hand. The survey itself can be fully branded, and survey questions can be chosen from templates, or created from scratch in order to match company goals and processes relevant to the assessment. Assessment Reports can be automated, and tailored for their audience; employees can receive in-depth analysis reports of their assessment, while executives receive a high-level summary report of the business as a whole. With translation abilities integrated, Grapevine's 360 Degree Feedback Tool is especially valuable to multi-nation and international companies because employee evaluations can be centralized, and a comprehensive analysis of the entire company conducted.

More About Grapevine Evaluations:
Grapevine Evaluations is a web-based software solution for performing employee evaluations of any size, at any level. Grapevine has been serving the HR industry for over 15 years; whether it is a 360-degree feedback survey, employee assessment or multi-rater feedback survey, Grapevine has a cost-effective solution for every employee evaluation need. The Grapevine team is committed to their customers, providing excellent customer service, complete data security, and confidentiality.

 

SOURCE Grapevine Evaluations

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 73.86
5.70 %
CS Group 9.67
4.84 %
Zurich Insur Gr 337.80
4.10 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.70
4.00 %
LafargeHolcim 42.42
3.82 %
Swisscom 500.60
0.66 %
Nestle 103.30
0.37 %
Lonza Grp 472.50
0.11 %
Novartis 82.38
-0.25 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
-0.63 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:30
SMI vor Sprung über 10.000er-Marke
06:02
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 3‘200 Punkte-Marke im Blick / Swiss Life – Angriff auf ein neues Verlaufshoch
02.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
02.06.20
Vontobel: Einfach und unkompliziert Anlegen - mit Vontobel Volt®
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.06.20
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:41
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Anleger in Kauflaune: SMI steigt über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen legen letztlich zu
Lufthansa-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus: Lufthansa tief in roten Zahlen - Konzern kündigt massiven Umbau an
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug - Airbus-Aktie hebt ab
Burckhardt steigert sich trotz erster Corona-Effekte - Burckhardt-Aktie zieht kräftig an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger in Kauflaune: SMI steigt über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland sind am Mittwoch klare Gewinne zu sehen, der SMI lässt dabei die Marke von 10'000 Einheiten hinter sich. An den grössten Börsen in Asien konnten Anleger zur Wochenmitte Gewinne einfahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB