Grapevine's 360 Degree Employee Evaluation Software Is An Invaluable Tool For HR Firms and HR Consultants

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360 Degree Feedback Assessments are quickly becoming the new standard for HR Firms and HR Consultants, and Grapevine has developed 360 Evaluation Software that can be customized to effectively measure employee performance across a wide range of business industries.

HR Firms and HR Consultants value the data and information gathered by 360 Evaluations because it is reliable, offering an actual measure of employee performance from a range of perspectives. 360 Degree Feedback assessments can increase employee retention, build a positive company culture, offer a direct path to performance and productivity improvements, and empower both employees and leaders. The benefits of 360 Degree Assessments are wide-ranging and can completely transform a company or organization.

360 Employee Evaluations can feel like a Herculean task to implement and manage because of the volume of information and data involved. Grapevine understands the pain points HR Firms and HR Consultants, and their 360 Evaluation Tools for HR Firms specifically addresses these issues. The tool streamlines the entire assessment process and facilitates implementation, from the development and distribution of surveys to data collection and reporting. As a web-based tool, the status of surveys, the assessment progress and preliminary results can be viewed in real-time, giving HR Consultants the ability to follow-up where needed and easily meet timelines.

Everything about Grapevine's Performance Evaluation Tool for HR Firms can be customized to the company at hand. The survey itself can be fully branded, and survey questions can be chosen from templates, or created from scratch in order to match company goals and processes relevant to the assessment. Assessment Reports can be automated, and tailored for their audience; employees can receive in-depth analysis reports of their assessment, while executives receive a high-level summary report of the business as a whole. With translation abilities integrated, Grapevine's 360 Degree Feedback Tool is especially valuable to multi-nation and international companies because employee evaluations can be centralized, and a comprehensive analysis of the entire company conducted.

More About Grapevine Evaluations:

Grapevine Evaluations is a web-based software solution for performing employee evaluations of any size, at any level. Grapevine has been serving the HR industry for over 15 years; whether it is a 360-degree feedback survey, employee assessment or multi-rater feedback survey, Grapevine has a cost-effective solution for every employee evaluation need. The Grapevine team is committed to their customers, providing excellent customer service, complete data security, and confidentiality.



SOURCE Grapevine Evaluations