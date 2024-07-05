Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’006 -0.5%  SPI 16’014 -0.4%  Dow 39’376 0.2%  DAX 18’475 0.1%  Euro 0.9717 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’979 -0.2%  Gold 2’392 1.5%  Bitcoin 50’703 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8960 0.0%  Öl 86.8 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Holcim1221405ABB1222171Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Dank Solana: Krypto-Zahlungen auf sämtlichen Websites zugänglich
Tricks fürs Bewerbungsgespräch: Jobchancen steigern - So geht's
KW 27: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Das ist der beste Ratschlag, den Warren Buffett je bekommen hat
GameStop-Aktie: Experte warnt Marktneulinge vor spekulativen Käufen
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen

Atico Mining Aktie [Valor: 18030113 / ISIN: CA0475591099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.07.2024 23:53:00

Granting of Incentive Stock Options

finanzen.net zero Atico Mining-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Atico Mining
0.18 CAD 20.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company” or "Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 2,346,811 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.165 per share for a period of five years have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and Gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors” in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com


Nachrichten zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atico Mining Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

📈 KI-Aktien im Fokus: Nvidia, Apple & die Zukunft – Im Interview mit Tim Schäfer wirft David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) einen Blick auf Aktientitel, die sich auf künstliche Intelligenz fokussieren und diese im Unternehmen weiterentwickeln und einsetzen. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über:

🔮 Mögliche zukünftige Gewinner von KI-Technologien
📜 Regulierung & Markttrends
🔄 Berufsrollen im Wandel
📊 Investment-Tipps und 💼 Anlagestrategie

Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nvidia, Qualcomm
05.07.24 Silver"s Outshining Gold
05.07.24 SMI-Anleger werden wieder etwas mutiger
05.07.24 Marktüberblick: Continental und Redcare gesucht
05.07.24 KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV
05.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Der nächste Versuch
04.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
04.07.24 NVIDIA der KI-Gewinner mit Aktiensplit
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’499.59 19.66 NRSSMU
Short 12’774.90 13.48 SSCM8U
Short 13’223.97 8.92 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’006.14 05.07.2024 17:31:51
Long 11’530.32 19.99 UBSTBU
Long 11’280.00 13.84
Long 10’820.00 8.67
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Gefahr weiterer Verluste bei NVIDIA: Mögliche Konsequenzen für den Markt
Ernüchterung nach Kooperation: VW und Rivian bauen Zusammenarbeit nicht aus - Rivian-Aktie sinkt
Nestlé-Aktie fällt: Formelle Ermittlung gegen Nestlé Frankreich wegen kontaminierter Pizzas
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein: Hurrikan 'Beryl' droht mit Schäden - auch Munich Re-Aktien & Co. belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit