|
29.06.2021 19:34:00
LENEXA, Kan., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grantham University, an online university, has announced it will provide laptops at no additional cost to students enrolling in degree programs with its Summer of Learning program.Grantham University Offers Laptop with Enrollment
The pandemic exposed a digital divide for students, leaving many lacking the technology needed to participate in their courses. According to a report by EDUCAUSE*, one in 10 college students reported their primary learning device was not equipped to perform a task required for a course during the previous week. Grantham University is dedicated to closing the gap and increasing access to higher education by providing no-cost laptops to students.
"For 70 years, Grantham has been committed to giving its students exceptional resources and support and this is another way to show our dedication to student success," said Lindsay Bridgeman, interim president of Grantham University. "We want prospective students to know our mission is to do more for our learners, and we hope that by providing a laptop at no additional cost to degree-seeking students we can make higher education more accessible and change lives for the better."
To qualify, students must complete the admission process and be admitted to an associate, bachelor's, or master's degree program and begin classes in July 2021. Admitted students in good academic standing will receive a Lenovo Windows 10 laptop fully equipped with the required software and access to Microsoft Office 365 through the Grantham student portal.
For information or to apply visit www.grantham.edu.
About Grantham University: Founded in 1951 by WWII veteran Donald Grantham, Grantham University provides online higher education for all adult learners, including our nation's military for whom the university was established. Designated in 2019 as a Purple Heart University, Grantham boasts a diverse student body, approximately half being military-affiliated. For anyone balancing education with a demanding lifestyle, Grantham is the solution with its flexible online learning environment, monthly course starts, 60+ degree and certificate programs, and one of the lowest tuitions in the country1.
Accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, Grantham continues to receive programmatic accreditations as it evolves its education offerings to meet marketplace demands.
*The EDUCAUSE Student Experiences with Technology in the Pandemic study was based on a fall 2020 survey of nearly 9,500 students from 58 colleges and universities.
1collegecosts.ed/gov
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grantham-university-offers-laptop-with-enrollment-301322358.html
SOURCE Grantham University
USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|17:30
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
|15:19
|Schroders: Q&A: Das Ende der Ölriesen?
|28.06.21
|Schroders: Sind wir nun auf dem Weg zur Nullemission?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Auch die Wall Street legt zu. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten Abschläge.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}