Grantham University Offers Laptop with Enrollment

LENEXA, Kan., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grantham University, an online university, has announced it will provide laptops at no additional cost to students enrolling in degree programs with its Summer of Learning program.

The pandemic exposed a digital divide for students, leaving many lacking the technology needed to participate in their courses. According to a report by EDUCAUSE*, one in 10 college students reported their primary learning device was not equipped to perform a task required for a course during the previous week. Grantham University is dedicated to closing the gap and increasing access to higher education by providing no-cost laptops to students.

"For 70 years, Grantham has been committed to giving its students exceptional resources and support and this is another way to show our dedication to student success," said Lindsay Bridgeman, interim president of Grantham University. "We want prospective students to know our mission is to do more for our learners, and we hope that by providing a laptop at no additional cost to degree-seeking students we can make higher education more accessible and change lives for the better."

To qualify, students must complete the admission process and be admitted to an associate, bachelor's, or master's degree program and begin classes in July 2021. Admitted students in good academic standing will receive a Lenovo Windows 10 laptop fully equipped with the required software and access to Microsoft Office 365 through the Grantham student portal.

About Grantham University: Founded in 1951 by WWII veteran Donald Grantham, Grantham University provides online higher education for all adult learners, including our nation's military for whom the university was established. Designated in 2019 as a Purple Heart University, Grantham boasts a diverse student body, approximately half being military-affiliated. For anyone balancing education with a demanding lifestyle, Grantham is the solution with its flexible online learning environment, monthly course starts, 60+ degree and certificate programs, and one of the lowest tuitions in the country1.

Accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, Grantham continues to receive programmatic accreditations as it evolves its education offerings to meet marketplace demands.

*The EDUCAUSE Student Experiences with Technology in the Pandemic study was based on a fall 2020 survey of nearly 9,500 students from 58 colleges and universities.

1collegecosts.ed/gov

