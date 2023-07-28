Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'333 -0.4%  SPI 14'961 -0.3%  Dow 35'533 0.7%  DAX 16'479 0.5%  Euro 0.9579 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'472 0.6%  Gold 1'961 0.9%  Bitcoin 25'618 0.9%  Dollar 0.8684 -0.1%  Öl 84.1 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Freitagnachmittag
Bitcoin Cash kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Darum legt der Euro wieder etwas zu - Auch zum Franken etwas höher
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Experten prognostizieren anhaltenden Abwärtsdruck beim US-Dollar
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie [Valor: 39639588 / ISIN: DK0060946788]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2023 16:46:41

Grant of Performance Share Units and reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered b
104.25 DKK 0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Pursuant to Ambu A/S’ (Ambu) Remuneration Policy, a total of 198,872 Performance Share Units (PSUs) related to Ambu’s long-term incentive programme (LTIP) for 2022/23 have been granted on 28 July 2023. 55,956 of the PSUs have been granted to the Executive Management and 142,916 of the PSUs have been granted to other key employees.

The LTIP covers the financial year 2022/23, and the final allocation of PSUs will be within the range of 0-200% of the initial grant, subject to the actual achievement of EBIT-% and organic revenue growth for the fiscal year 2022/23.

The PSUs are granted free and subject to achievement of the KPIs mentioned above. Each PSU will at vesting, on 1 January 2026, be converted to one B share in Ambu A/S subject to the terms of the LTIP.

The value of the PSUs will, at the time of vesting, be capped at four times the annual base salary of the individual participant measured at the time of the grant.

The share price used for calculating the number of PSUs has been the average share price as of the day of the annual general meeting in Ambu A/S in December 2022 and the following four trading days (14-20 December 2022).



Contacts

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media

Tine Bjørn Schmidt, Head of Corporate Communications, tisc@ambu.com, +45 2264 0697

Ambu A/S, Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten