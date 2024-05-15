|
15.05.2024 23:44:07
Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 15 May 2024
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 15 May 2024 to issue 40,900 incentive subscription rights to a new individual contractor in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2023 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 23 May 2023. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.80 per share and the SRs vest by 25% per year over four years. The SRs expire on 23 May 2028. Following the grant there are 17,514,625 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX Biometrics.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 15 May 2024 at 23:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
