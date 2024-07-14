Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 14 July 2024

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue 13,207,430 incentive subscription rights to 56 employees and individual contractors in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2024 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 16 May 2024. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.45 per share. The SRs vest by 1/3 per year over three years. The SRs expire on 16 May 2029. Following the company’s recent restructuring it is the intention of the board to retain and incentivize continuing employees of the company.

Following the grants there are 27,145,055 incentive subscription rights outstanding in IDEX Biometrics.

Primary insiders

IDEX discloses transactions by the following primary insiders, who were granted incentive subscription rights (SRs) to IDEX shares ISIN NO0013107490:

- CEO Vince Graziani was granted 1,500,000 SRs at NOK 1.45 per share

- CTO Anthony Eaton was granted 3,000,000 SRs at NOK 1.45 per share

- CCO Catharina Eklof was granted 3,000,000 SRs at NOK 1.45 per share

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 14 July 2024 at 23:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.