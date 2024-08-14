Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 14 Aug 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
1.19 NOK -9.83%
The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 14 August 2024 to issue 84,800 incentive subscription rights to a new individual contractor of IDEX Biometrics. The grant was made under the Company's 2024 Subscription rights plan. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 1.37 per share, they vest by 25% per year, and will expire on 16 May 2029. Following the grant, there are 27,229,855 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. 

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice 
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 14 August 2024 at 23:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


