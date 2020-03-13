Granite Telecom Values Growing Partner Influence, Doubles Down on Channel Commitment

QUINCY, Mass., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.5 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, is doubling down on its commitment to the indirect sales channel by rounding out its nationwide channel team, adding another layer of partner support.

Granite has kept the promises it made last year to build out local support for its indirect sales partners. The team now includes 14 regional channel managers, who work in collaboration with four national channel managers, including Kevin Bednarz, Dave Hanron, Mike O'Neill (Public Sector) and the latest addition, Brian Thomas.

This all-star team rolls up to five strategic leaders, including Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels; Brad Dupee, Director of National Channel Sales; Russ Bishop, Director of Strategic Channel Sales; Shawn Graham, Director of Regional Channel Sales - West, and Dave Lannon Director of Regional Channel Sales – East.

The Granite channel team as well as wholesale and corporate leaders will be on hand at Channel Partners Conference & Expo to meet with partners. This unprecedented show of force is indicative of the company's growing commitment to the channel.

"At the highest levels of our organization, we recognize that channel partners are playing a larger role than ever before in businesses' technology decision-making processes around advanced technologies like UCaaS, SD-WAN and mobility," said Pagliazzo.

"We're investing energy, talent and money into creating strong relationships with partners who appreciate Granite's value proposition. It's one source, one point of contact and one bill -- not only for POTS but for a range of advanced services, such as Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more."

The strategy is working. Granite Channels has grown as a percentage of Granite's overall business over the last several years, and in in 2019 it grew at a greater rate than direct for new business added.

In addition to its expanded channel sales and leadership teams, the company has invested in layers of support for partners, including teams for partner sales support, client solutions development, sales engineering, project management, account management and customer service. Granite also has a "break glass" option to escalate issues to the highest level of the organization.

New in 2020, Granite is adding a partner sales development team composed of liaisons between channel partners and Granite's internal teams. "Partner sales developers will ensure that partners are kept up to date from start to finish – from order to commissions," said Pagliazzo. "We want our partners to have visibility and clarity on their activity and revenues with Granite."

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.5 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS), and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,300 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.

