Granite Awarded $16 Million Task Order Contract by the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded a $16 million task order contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Permanent Housing Construction - New Construction for Disaster Declaration project in Saipan, CNMI. The contract will be booked into Granite's fourth quarter 2020 backlog.

This project is part of a previously awarded U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s national multiple award construction contract (NMACC II) to construct twenty new homes, replacing those severely damaged by Super Typhoon Yutu, the strongest typhoon ever recorded to impact the Mariana Islands, and the second-strongest to strike the United States or its territories.

As part of their design-build services, Granite will be responsible for all permitting, site design and construction of all the cast-in-place concrete homes. Granite has worked in Guam and the Marianas Islands since 2011.

"Our team in Guam is well-positioned to perform this work and leverage our locally-established infrastructure,” said Granite Senior Vice President and Group Manager Matt Tyler. "We are honored to be selected to help rebuild this community and to assist the residents of Saipan.”

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2020 and conclude by spring 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005087/en/