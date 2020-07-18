|
18.07.2020 12:30:00
GrandVision informed of summary proceedings initiated by EssilorLuxottica
Schiphol - 18 July 2020. ?
GrandVision NV (Euronext: GVNV) has been informed by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) that it has initiated summary proceedings before the District Court in Rotterdam, demanding that GrandVision provides to EssilorLuxottica additional information in relation to GrandVision's actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. GrandVision strongly disagrees with EssilorLuxottica's demands and has full confidence that these claims will be rejected in court.
GrandVision has also received notice from EssilorLuxottica claiming that GrandVision, in relation to the aforementioned COVID-19 actions, is in material breach of its obligations under the Support Agreement concluded in connection with the envisaged sale by HAL Optical Investments B.V. of its 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica. GrandVision strongly disagrees with these claims and has responded accordingly.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Temenos AG
|55823846
|49.00 %
|15.00 %
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Fiat Chrysler Automobiles / Ford Motor Co.
|55823871
|49.00 %
|15.00 %
|Allianz SE / Henkel AG & Co KGAA (Vz) / Volkswagen AG (Vz)
|55823872
|65.00 %
|14.50 %
GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the Transaction within 12 to 24 months from the announcement date of 31 July 2019.
Further announcements will be made if and when required.
This is a public announcement by GrandVision N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu GrandVisionmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GrandVisionmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}