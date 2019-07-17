+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
17.07.2019 18:45:00

GrandVision confirms HAL and EssilorLuxotica are engaged in discussions on a possible sale of controlling interest of HAL in GrandVision

Schiphol, The Netherlands - 17 July 2019. GrandVision NV (Euronext: GVNV) confirms that it has been approached by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) and HAL Holding NV (Euronext: HAL)  in connection with a possible sale of HAL’s 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica at an envisaged purchase price per share of approximately EUR28.00.

At this stage it is uncertain whether an agreement between EssilorLuxottica and HAL will be reached. While a transaction would be between HAL and EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision’s support has been requested. Completion of a sale of HAL’s ownership interest in GrandVision would be subject to customary conditions including approval from relevant regulatory authorities in various jurisdictions, which may take between 12 and 24 months. Following completion of the transaction between HAL and EssilorLuxottica, EssilorLuxottica will make a (mandatory) public offer for all shares in GrandVision.

Further announcements will be made if and when required.

This is a public announcement by GrandVision N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

Attachment

