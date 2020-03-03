03.03.2020 16:05:00

GrandView Aviation Adds Online Checkout

BALTIMORE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, one of the largest owned & operated charter fleets of Phenom 300 light jets and an Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, has upgraded its booking system to include an online checkout process for private jet fliers.

Book a private jet online with GrandView Aviation's quick & easy online checkout. Book a Phenom 300 private jet charter in minutes!

"We realized booking a private jet can be more time consuming than buying an airline ticket, which shouldn't be the case." said Jessica Naor, Chief Operating Officer of GrandView Aviation, "To get away from the antiquated process of paper contracts and phone calls, we've added a streamlined, lightning fast online checkout system. In under a minute, clients can book their private flight, add passengers, catering information, flight alerts notifications and more."

She continued, "Our clients fly privately because their time is extremely valuable – anything we can do to help them save time is our priority."

GrandView's Phenoms provide private VIP jet charters for up to 9 passengers, as well as providing transportation for medical teams conducting life-saving organ transplant missions. With bases in Chicago, Washington DC/Baltimore, and Austin, and plans to expand to Atlanta later this year, clients can fly nonstop to most Continental US destinations on their fleet of Wifi-equipped Phenom 300s.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates its national fleet of Phenom 300 jets and a Sikorsky 76D helicopter from its headquarters in Maryland with bases in Texas and Illinois. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator trusted by direct clients as well as providing supplemental lift to major fractional operators and charter brokers. GrandView carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating, in addition to its IS-BAO and ARGUS Gold Ratings. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

