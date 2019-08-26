26.08.2019 20:43:00

GrandSouth Bank Full-Service Branch in Charleston Now Open

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bank opened the doors of their new full-service branch at 291 East Bay Street in Charleston in July 2019, but the Greenville-based bank has been serving Charlestonians since May of 2017.

20th anniversary logo (PRNewsfoto/GrandSouth Bancorporation)

Rob Phillips, Coastal Market Regional Executive, and Alan Uram, Charleston Market President, have led GrandSouth's Loan Production Office in Charleston since it opened in May 2017 and have paved the way for the success of a full-service branch.

The GrandSouth Charleston Loan Production Office is proud to be a part of award-winning projects like the rehabilitation of 1065 King Street, affectionately known as "Big Bertha" storage and home to Redux Studios. This project received the Robert N.S. and Patti Foos Whitelaw Awards, presented for the long-term protection and preservation of important buildings and places.

"We are thrilled to be able to serve the Charleston market from our full-service office at 291 East Bay Street. We want to welcome all Charlestonians to experience the GrandSouth way of doing business with both personal and business banking." – Alan Uram, Charleston Market President  

About GrandSouth Bank: GrandSouth Bancorporation, the parent company of GrandSouth Bank, was founded in 1998 as a commercial bank. Since then it has grown into seven locations and offers a full array of commercial banking services for individuals and small businesses. The bank has over $828 million in assets as of March 31, 2019, including over $676 million in gross loans. Learn more at: https://www.grandsouth.com/  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grandsouth-bank-full-service-branch-in-charleston-now-open-300907058.html

SOURCE GrandSouth Bank

