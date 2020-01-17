+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
17.01.2020 21:17:00

GrandSouth Bancorporation reports fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $2.1 million and declares a dividend of $0.08 per common share

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank today reported earnings of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter and $8.1 million year to date through December 31, 2019. Annualized returns on average assets were 0.94% for the both periods. For the quarter, this performance represents a 19.56% increase over the same period of 2018's earnings of $1.8 million. Year to date, the Company experienced a $1.8 million, or 28.06%, increase in net income over the same period in 2018.

20th anniversary logo (PRNewsfoto/GrandSouth Bancorporation)

The Company finished the fourth quarter of 2019 with total assets of $911.8 million. This is a $23.6 million, or 2.66%, increase over the prior quarter and $135.5 million, or 17.46%, increase year to date. Total gross loans ended the fourth quarter at $756.4 million, reflecting an increase of $36.2 million, or 5.02%, for the quarter and $93.1 million, or 14.04%, year to date.

President and CEO JB Schwiers said "2019 has been an excellent year for our Company. These results demonstrate the exceptional teamwork and effort of every employee at GrandSouth Bank. We are optimistic that our momentum will continue in 2020 as we open our 8th location at 2204 Augusta Road in Greenville. Several of our Greenville bankers live in this neighborhood and have strong relationships, some dating all the way back to their time at Summit National Bank. We appreciate the support from our clients and shareholders."

To view the full report, visit https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/238598/content

About GrandSouth Bank: GrandSouth Bancorporation, the parent company of GrandSouth Bank, was founded in 1998 as a commercial bank. Since then it has grown into seven locations and offers a full array of commercial banking services for individuals and small businesses. The bank has over $900 million in assets as of December 31, 2019, including over $750 million in gross loans. Learn more at:

https://www.grandsouth.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grandsouth-bancorporation-reports-fourth-quarter-2019-earnings-of-2-1-million-and-declares-a-dividend-of-0-08-per-common-share-300989098.html

SOURCE GrandSouth Bancorporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
09:26
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
07:23
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
UBS verweigert deutschem Kunden die Aushändigung von 8 Kilo Gold
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Varta kündigt Millioneninvestition an - Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Krypto und Regulierung: Ripple-Gründer will Abhilfe schaffen
SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street wenig verändert -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Richemont-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Richemont steigert Umsatz im Weihnachtsquartal
BB Biotech macht 2019 Gewinn und schlägt höhere Dividende vor - Aktie legt zu
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
GAM Holding erwartet für 2019 ausgeglichenes Ergebnis - Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street wenig verändert -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;