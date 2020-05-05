Grande Communications Extends COVID-19 Response Policies to June 30

SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Communications, an award-winning and leading provider of fiber and broadband services, announced it will extend its commitments through June 30 to ensure business and residential customers remain connected to the internet during the COVID-19 crisis.

Originally announced on April 6, the company made the following commitments that will now be extended through June 30, 2020:

Grande is offering free internet and WiFi for 60 days to all qualifying low-income households, especially students in low income households who do not already subscribe to the company's internet service and who enroll in the Internet First program.

The Internet First program includes 25Mbps high-speed internet service at $9.95 per month and is available to all eligible new residential customers who do not currently have Grande service. Installation fees will be waived for eligible students and new customers.

More information on Internet First is available at mygrande.com/internet-firsthttp://www.gowave.com/internet-first.

Grande will not terminate service to any residential or business customer because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Customers can reach out to make special arrangements to keep services active.

Grande continues to see excellent performance of their network with engineers, field technicians, and operations centers on point 24/7 to meet shifts in usage patterns and increased traffic. While many are still working, learning and connecting from home, the company remains vigilant in monitoring all network and support systems to ensure customers receive the fastest and most reliable connections and service.

"Now, more than ever, keeping people connected is a critical priority," said Chris Fenger, Chief Operating Officer of Grande Communications. "In extending these measures, Grande will continue to help ensure that customers are able to continue to work, learn, and stay informed from the safety of their own homes. We are committed and ready to do our part in supporting our employees and our customers during this time."

In addition, Grande is supporting the broader communities it services with its newly launched Everyday Hero program. Residents are invited to nominate a local hero in their community via the website mygrande.com/localhero. In the coming weeks, the company will launch its partnership with Feeding America to donate 10% of installation fees for 30 days.

For details on all Grande programs and additional updates on the company's response to COVID-19, please visit mygrande.com/we-care.

