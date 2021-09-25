SMI 11’817 -1.0%  SPI 15’339 -1.0%  Dow 34’798 0.1%  DAX 15’532 -0.7%  Euro 1.0824 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’159 -0.9%  Gold 1’750 0.4%  Bitcoin 39’725 -4.3%  Dollar 0.9257 0.2%  Öl 78.0 1.0% 
> > >
25.09.2021 23:56:00

Grand Princess First Ship to Set Sail from the Port of Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises sails guests from the Port of Los Angeles this afternoon, marking the first cruise vacation departure from San Pedro since the cruise industry's pause in operations early last year. Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, visited Grand Princess to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming the first guests on board. Earlier in the week she visited the ship to thank the officers and crew for being the stars of the show harkening back to the cruise lines' history as the ocean-going co-start of the hit TV series "The Love Boat" and its recognition in 2018 by the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

From left to right: Hotel General Manager Riccardo Capraro, Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz, First Guests Blake and Lara Handler and Captain Andrea Spinardi celebrate Grand Princess return with ribbon cutting.

Princess Cruises, Los Angeles' hometown cruise line, has been sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles since 1965 and does so more frequently than any other cruise line. Over the past decade, Princess had more than 700 ship visits in Los Angeles—the most of any line in the last decade.

"It is a pride point for us that Grand Princess is returning to service in our hometown port. Our crew members are eager to welcome guests back on board as we continue resuming operations in the United States," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We are grateful to the Port of Los Angeles for their support during the pause and are excited to be working together once again."

"Princess Cruises is a valued longtime partner, and we are excited to welcome Grand Princess back to Los Angeles for the first passenger cruise since March 2020," said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. "We are a full-service port – with cargo, marina, cruise and visitor-serving businesses -- and every cruise ship call generates more than $1 million dollars in local economic activity. That's especially important to the City and Port of Los Angeles right now."

Grand Princess departs on a 5-Day Cabo San Lucas Getaway, the first of five sailings with this itinerary and the first of 11 sailings from the port of Los Angeles in 2021. Grand Princess offers a MedallionClass vacation, offering the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising. It begins with OceanMedallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them wherever they are on the ship.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

Editors' note:

B-roll of today's event can be downloaded here and high-resolution photos can be downloaded here.

About Princess Cruises:    

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."  In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).     

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols  

Our Princess Crew are the stars of the show on Grand Princess and in preparation for return to service in LA salute our recognition with the cast of The Love Boat by the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-princess-first-ship-to-set-sail-from-the-port-of-los-angeles-301385111.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Talk: Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Experte am Börsentag | BX Swiss TV

Live am BörsenTAG in Zürich, 11. September 2021 – was Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin auf der Messe interessiert, welche Rolle alternative Anlageklassen, Rohstoffe & Edelmetalle spielen, erfahren die BXTV Zuschauer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt Torsten Dennin einen Einblick wie es weiter mit den Krptowährungen geht. Was macht der Bitcoin? Handelt es sich weiter um die «typische» Volatilität und wo könnten Kursziele für das Jahresende 2021 liegen?

Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Talk: Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Experte am Börsentag | BX Swiss TV

Inside

24.09.21 Fedex kassiert Jahresprognose – Aktie bricht ein
24.09.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtskorrektur läuft noch / EUR/USD – Unterm 10er-EMA weiter schwach
23.09.21 Vontobel: Pharmawerte im Fokus
23.09.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post leidet unter FedEx-Zahlen
23.09.21 Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Talk: Prof Dr. Torsten Dennin – Krypto-Experte am Börsentag | BX Swiss TV
22.09.21 SMI - Anleger greifen nur zaghaft zu
21.09.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf General Motors Co
20.09.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla, Varta
10.09.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Minding the gender gap, with L’Oréal and Equileap
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin & Co. brechen ein: China stuft Handel mit Kryptowährungen als illegal ein - auch Krypto-Aktien in Rot
Ehemaliger Bitcoin-Kritiker Kevin O'Leary vollzieht Kehrtwende und investiert vermehrt in Kryptowährungen
BioNTech, Moderna & Co. - Experte sieht in der Zukunft klar mRNA-Impfstoffe vorne
Cardano kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Schwedens Zentralbank-Chef warnt: Der Bitcoin "könnte kollabieren"
IPO-Flut im Herbst: Das sind die Neuzugänge auf dem Börsenparkett
Glencore: Abspaltung des Kohlegeschäfts eine Option
Darum hält ARK Invest-Gründerin Cathie Wood das NFT-Geschäft für den nächsten Megatrend
EQT legt im Übernahmekampf um zooplus Offerte über 470 Euro vor
Bank of America-Umfrage: Immer mehr Grossinvestoren werden bearischer für die Weltwirtschaft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit