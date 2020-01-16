|
16.01.2020 22:33:00
Grand Opening in North Las Vegas: new home masterplan
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is announcing that Craig Ranch—a gated master-planned community offering four new home collections—will make its Grand Opening debut on Saturday, January 18. Starting from the upper $200s, Craig Ranch will offer buyers a versatile lineup of 13 single- and two-story floor plans to choose from.
Interested? Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/CraigRanch or call 702.936.3020.
"With amazing community amenities and multiple home collections, Craig Ranch offers something for every buyer," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "It's also conveniently close to I-15, directly adjacent to Craig Ranch Regional Park."
MORE ABOUT THE HOMES:
- Four new home collections
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,638 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- Granite or quartz countertops standard
- Options include super lofts and covered patios
MASTER-PLANNED AMENITIES
- Seven parks, including a 3.5-acre community park
- Separate event lawn
- Over 5 miles of walking trails
- Healthy living stations
Craig Ranch is located at 1494 Sound Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89031.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-in-north-las-vegas-new-home-masterplan-300988619.html
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
