Grand Opening: Basecamp Fitness Adding Location in Columbia, South Carolina

WOODBURY, Minn., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolinas are about to get HIIT. Basecamp Fitness, the hot new boutique fitness franchise with a unique brand of high-intensity interval training (HIIT)-based workouts, has expanded its nationwide footprint with the sale of a new location in Columbia, SC.

Self Esteem Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Self Esteem Brands)

"We are delighted to introduce Basecamp Fitness and its singular style of workout to the Soda City," said Drew Mobley, owner of the new Basecamp Fitness. "We offer an effective and efficient workout for adults of all ages and abilities, with a team approach to torch calories and build strength."

At 35 minutes long, a Basecamp class is one of the most intense yet effective workouts on the market. Members alternate between 60-second bursts of strength exercises and 60 seconds of cardio on assault bikes. An optional core segment follows every workout, which means participants benefit from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training during every session.

Big things are happening at Basecamp Fitness, which was originally started 2013 by Nick Swinmurn, the founder of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos. Today, Basecamp Fitness is a member of the Self Esteem Brands portfolio, which also includes the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness franchise, Anytime Fitness. Self Esteem Brands is known for identifying and growing successful franchise formats, with an emphasis on independent, small-business owners who operate their brand locations.

"After opening several corporate studios and perfecting the customer experience at Basecamp Fitness, we are excited to expand this unique franchise opportunity on a nationwide level," said David Mortensen, president and co-founder, Self Esteem Brands. "With such interest in boutique fitness, we are in a fantastic position to be aggressive with our franchise growth strategy for the Basecamp Fitness brand."

Basecamp Fitness is actively seeking qualified franchise partners. The Basecamp Fitness franchise opportunity offers potential owners the opportunity to capitalize on an emerging fitness market across all 50 states. Basecamp is backed by Self Esteem Brands, which owns Waxing the City, The Bar Method, and Anytime Fitness, and brings best practices from both of its fitness concepts to support Basecamp franchisees, with unparalleled support in real estate, finance, training and marketing.

About Basecamp Fitness

Basecamp Fitness is the most effective and efficient workout in the market. Each 35-minute workout focuses on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), rotating between an assault-bike and heart-pumping floor exercises – all designed to help participants become stronger and faster. Supported by a trained instructor, members receive additional guidance via large instructional video screens. An optional 10 minutes at the end of each workout features a wide array of core exercises, which means participants benefit from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training during every session.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.Basecampfitness.com/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our more than 4,700 franchise locations are locally operated across 30 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a high-performance culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, profits and play, plus a charitable focus through its HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem, for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-basecamp-fitness-adding-location-in-columbia-south-carolina-301150327.html

SOURCE Self Esteem Brands

