Grand City Properties Aktie [Valor: 18698480 / ISIN: LU0775917882]
18.11.2021 12:19:09

Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

18-Nov-2021 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 36 Interim Announcement

In the period from 15 November 2021 up to and including 17 November 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 199,268 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
15.11.2021 66,308 22.46078
16.11.2021 74,433 22.52727
17.11.2021 58,527 22.47940
In total 199,268 22.49109
 

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 18 November 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.
Board of Directors
ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 127183
EQS News ID: 1250256

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

