Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)

Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13-Feb-2023 / 20:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 Idan Hadad 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 Chief Financial Officer (CFO) b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 Grand City Properties S.A. b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 4. Details of the transaction(s):

Shares Identification code7 LU0775917882 b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition

Allocation of 3962 shares under the company's share incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 3962 d) Aggregated information

Price11 3962 1 EUR e) Date of the transaction12 10 February 2023 f) Place of transaction13 XOFF (outside a trading venue) 13. February 2023

