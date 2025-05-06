|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
07.05.2025 01:38:39
Grand Canyon Education Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $71.62 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $68.01 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Grand Canyon Education Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $73.28 million or $2.57 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $289.310 million from $274.675 million last year.
Grand Canyon Education Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $71.62 Mln. vs. $68.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.52 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $289.310 Mln vs. $274.675 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.34 and $1.39 Full year EPS guidance: $8.59 and $8.93
