05.09.2020 06:10:00

Granada closes final tranche financing

ROUYN NORANDA, QC, Sept. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (the "Company" or "Granada") announces that further to its press release dated August 27, 2020 whereby the Company raised $700,000 in its first tranche private placement closing, the Company has closed an additional $210,000 in its final tranche private placement financing.  The Company has raised a total of $910,000 in both tranches.

The Company issued an additional 913,043 units ("Units") at $0.23 per unit.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.28 per share, for a period of three years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") final approval.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for surface exploration, trenching, and historical resampling of drill core on the Company's Granada Gold Property in Québec and general working capital.

Finder's fees totaling $9,668.05 and 42,035 finder warrants were paid in connection with the financing.  Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.28 per share for three years from closing.  The finder's fees paid in connection with the private placement are subject to Exchange approval.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a four-month and a day hold period, in accordance with applicable Securities Laws.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. is continuing to develop the Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The property includes the former Granada gold mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. Approximately 120,000 meters of drilling has been completed to date on the property, focused mainly on the extended LONG Bars zone which trends 2 kilometers east west over a potential 5.5 kilometers mineralized structure. The highly prolific Cadillac Trend, the source of 50 million plus ounces of gold production in the past century, cuts right through the north part of the Granada property on a line running from Val-d'Or to Rouyn-Noranda Quebec.

The Company is in possession of all permits required to commence the initial mining phase known as the "Rolling Start", which allows the company to mine up to 550 tonnes per day, capable of producing up to 675,000 tonnes of ore over a 3-year period of time.  Additional information is available at www.granadagoldmine.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.23
1.22 %
Sika 213.10
0.66 %
The Swatch Grp 199.65
0.18 %
Swisscom 502.60
-0.08 %
CieFinRichemont 61.82
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.70
-1.03 %
Adecco Group 47.34
-1.07 %
CS Group 9.94
-1.34 %
Swiss Re 73.50
-1.34 %
Lonza Grp 539.20
-1.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.09.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
04.09.20
US-Canada FX Gyrates with Commodities, Pandemic
04.09.20
SMI fährt Achterbahn
04.09.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Unverändert seitwärts / EUR/USD – Hält der Trendkanal?
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält FDA-Notfallzulassung für kombinierten SARS-CoV-2- & Grippe-Test - Aktie leichter
Wall Street letztlich verlustreich -- SMI und DAX gehen tief im Minus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit tiefroten Vorzeichen
Kryptowährungen unter Druck: Bitcoin fällt unter 10'000-Dollar-Marke
Apple-Aktie wenig bewegt: Apple verschiebt nach Gegenwind Massnahmen für mehr Privatsphäre
CureVac-Aktie beflügelt: CureVac erhält vom Bundesforschungsministerium bis zu 252 Mio Euro
Credit Suisse muss betrogener Firma 4 Millionen Euro zurückzahlen - CS-Aktie schwächer
Nach Kursplus von rund 400 %: So will Tesla-Konkurrent NIO weiter wachsen
Darum befindet sich der US-Dollar zum Euro und zum Franken im Aufwind
Warum eine Warnung Warren Buffetts aus dem Jahre 2000 heute ebenso relevant ist
Hongkonger Tageszeitung wirbt für Kryptos: "Der Bitcoin wird Sie nie im Stich lassen"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich verlustreich -- SMI und DAX gehen tief im Minus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit tiefroten Vorzeichen
An den US-Märkten wurden vor dem langen Wochenende Verluste verbucht. Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Freitag nach häufigen Wechseln ebenfalls schwächer. Der DAX fiel in die Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten vor dem Wochenende die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB