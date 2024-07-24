Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’203 -0.6%  SPI 16’213 -0.6%  Dow 39’854 -1.3%  DAX 18’387 -0.9%  Euro 0.9595 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4’862 -1.1%  Gold 2’398 -0.5%  Bitcoin 58’126 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8851 -0.7%  Öl 81.5 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528
Top News
Ausblick: Idorsia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: AIXTRON SE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Expertenprognosen für das zweite Halbjahr: Darauf sollten sich Anleger bei US-Wirtschaft und Aktien einstellen
Ausblick: Vossloh mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Andritz präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Gran Tierra Energy Aktie [Valor: 126669010 / ISIN: US38500T2006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2024 00:21:15

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2024 Second Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

finanzen.net zero Gran Tierra Energy-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CALGARY, Alberta, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2024 second quarter financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its 2024 second quarter results conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link. Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate, and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me” function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link, which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at https://www.grantierra.com/investor-relations/presentations-events/. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link two hours following the call and will be available until August 1, 2025.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and Natural Gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism ("the NSM") website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC, SEDAR+ and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-265-3221, info@grantierra.com


Nachrichten zu Gran Tierra Energy Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gran Tierra Energy Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Cintas
✅ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Cintas & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

24.07.24 Bewölkter Himmel über Meyer Burger
24.07.24 Gewinnmitnahmen bei Roche belasten
24.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – April-Top im Fokus
23.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, ALPHABET INC-CL A
23.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Cintas & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
22.07.24 Marktüberblick: Sartorius-Aktie rutscht ab
22.07.24 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’701.97 19.39 YXSSMU
Short 12’948.00 13.96 FSSMRU
Short 13’438.08 8.98 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’203.17 24.07.2024 17:31:46
Long 11’709.04 19.55 UWBSXU
Long 11’439.81 13.73 UBSEEU
Long 10’961.16 8.95 SSZMHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan legt im ersten Halbjahr organisch massiv zu - Anleger nehmen bei Givaudan-Aktien kräftig Gewinne mit
Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach erneutem Gewinnrückgang kräftig ab
Alphabet-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Umsatz und Gewinnerwartungen übertroffen
Galenica hat Beteiligung an Redcare Pharmacy erhöht - Aktien unter Druck
LVMH-Aktie unter Druck: Louis Vuitton-Eigentümer LVMH verfehlt Umsatzerwartungen
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Ausblick: Tesla vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Nach Absturz der CrowdStrike-Aktie: Analysten sehen Kaufchance
TUI-Aktie unter Druck: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
UBS-Aktie leichter: Früherer CS-Fondsbereich wird an das Management verkauft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit