Gran Tierra Energy Aktie
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2024 First Quarter Results and Details of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gran Tierra Energy
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2024 first quarter financial and operating results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, post-market. Gran Tierra will host its first quarter 2024 results conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Gran Tierra also provides the following information regarding the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Gran Tierra’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Our Annual Meeting will be held as a virtual-only stockholder meeting with participation occurring electronically as explained further in the Proxy Statement dated March 21, 2024.

How to Participate in the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders can participate electronically at https://web.lumiagm.com/#/263419250. We recommend that you log in 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting starts. If you are a registered stockholder, to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting, you will need the control number included on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or proxy card that accompanied your proxy materials. If you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name” and wish to attend the meeting, insert your name in the blank space included in the proxy form provided by your broker or other agent and submit such proxy form to your broker or other agent prior to the voting deadline to vote your shares and submit questions during the meeting. In addition, you must also register your appointment (of your broker or other agent) by emailing appointee@odysseytrust.com no later than the voting deadline and provide Odyssey with your name, email, number of shares appointed and name of broker or other agent where shares are held, so that Odyssey may email the appointee their control number. Guests may also view the event at https://web.lumiagm.com/#/263419250 by registering as a guest.

Full details on how to vote, change or revoke a vote, appoint a proxyholder, attend the virtual Annual Meeting, ask questions and other general proxy matters are available in the Proxy Statement available on the Company's website at https://www.grantierra.com/events/2024-annual-meeting/.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

How to Participate in the 2024 First Quarter Conference Call

Interested parties may register for the 2024 first quarter conference call by clicking on this link. Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate, and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me” function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link, which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at www.grantierra.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link two hours following the call and will be available until May 2, 2025.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents the Company files with the SEC (when available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Company makes available free of charge on its investor relations website copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the SEC.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and Natural Gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism ("the NSM") website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC, SEDAR and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-265-3221, info@grantierra.com

 


