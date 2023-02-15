SMI 11'247 0.3%  SPI 14'477 0.2%  Dow 34'089 -0.5%  DAX 15'381 -0.1%  Euro 0.9892 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'239 -0.1%  Gold 1'856 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'442 2.0%  Dollar 0.9213 0.2%  Öl 85.2 -0.6% 
15.02.2023

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast

Gran Tierra Energy
0.00 USD 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE: GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2022 fourth quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its fourth quarter 2022 results conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

   
 Interested parties may register for the conference call by clicking on this link. Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a new feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the "Call Me” function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link, which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at www.grantierra.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link two hours following the call and will be available until February 21, 2024.		 
   
   

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and Natural Gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism ("the NSM") website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC, SEDAR and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com


