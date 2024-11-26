Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exploration Success in Ecuador and Strategic Joint Venture Transaction and Partnership to Accelerate Value in High-Impact Canadian Montney Oil Play with Logan Energy

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) is pleased to report that another significant milestone has been achieved in Ecuador with a seventh successful oil discovery further confirming the significant potential of the Arawana / Zabaleta field area. In addition, we are excited to announce that Gran Tierra (by way of its wholly-owned subsidiary) has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Logan Energy Corp. ("Logan”) (TSXV:LGN) pursuant to which Logan would acquire 50% and operatorship of a portion of Gran Tierra’s Simonette Montney assets (the "Assets”) for approximately C$52 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. After the closing of the Transaction, Gran Tierra would retain 50 percent working interest in the Assets. The Transaction provides a growth-focused platform to advance Gran Tierra’s Montney development and is aligned with the Company’s corporate strategy of long-term value creation. All Dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest ("WI”) before royalties basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel ("bbl”) and bbls of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD”) amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra commented, "Gran Tierra is excited to announce its seventh Ecuador oil discovery from the Zabaletea-K1 well. This well was a pivotal exploration well that has further substantiated and delineated the Arawana / Zabaleta field area. The Zabaleta-K1 was drilled over 4 kilometers from the Arawana-J1 well drilled earlier this year and was charged with oil highlighting the magnitude of this discovery. The success of this well solidifies Gran Tierra’s understanding of the field area and will be a key pillar of development growth plans in South America for years to come.”

Seventh Ecuador Oil Discovery Substantiates Significant Potential in the Arawana / Zabaleta Field Area

The Zabaleta-K1 well is the fourth exploration well drilled in the Chanangue Block and marks the seventh oil discovery by Gran Tierra in Ecuador.

The successful Zabaleta test further validates the proven Basal Tena geological model 4 kilometers away from Arawana-J1 and supports the significant potential of the Arawana / Zabaleta productive trend.

Gran Tierra has run production casing, cemented and perforated the Basal Tena oil zone and has begun production testing.

The Basal Tena oil zone was perforated over 21.5 ft of reservoir with 12.8 ft of net reservoir based on log evaluation. A jet pump was run and the well has produced at stabilized rates over 24 hours at 1,105 bbls of oil per day, 17-degree API gravity oil, a 2% water cut, and a gas-oil ratio of 59 standard cubic feet per stock tank barrel.

The rig has been moved to drill the Zabaleta Oeste exploration well which was spud on November 21, 2024, which marks the fulfillment of the final exploration commitment in the Chanangue block.



Message to Shareholders

"We are also thrilled to announce the sale of a portion of our interest in the Simonette Montney play while keeping a material stake in its future growth. This strategic partnership with a top-tier operator, who already has established infrastructure in the area, will significantly accelerate development and generate near-term cash flow. We intend to use a portion of the proceeds to deliver value to our shareholders through development of other key assets in the portfolio and share buybacks, while also strengthening our balance sheet by reducing net debt. We are also pleased to monetize by diluting half of our interest in one of the assets recently acquired in the i3 Energy acquisition by selling approximately 4 percent of production, and 1P reserves we acquired for approximately 19 percent of total consideration while still maintaining material interest and value in the assets. This transaction validates Gran Tierra’s position as a top-tier growth focused mid cap E&P company,” commented Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra.

Strategic Rationale

Accelerates Simonette Asset Development: Leverages pre-development work and infrastructure completed by Logan to accelerate drilling on the Simonette Assets into the fourth quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2026.

Leverages pre-development work and infrastructure completed by Logan to accelerate drilling on the Simonette Assets into the fourth quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2026. Partnering with a Leading Montney Operator: Simonette operations will be spearheaded by an industry-leading Montney oil producer with significant operating experience and proven track record of success.

Simonette operations will be spearheaded by an industry-leading Montney oil producer with significant operating experience and proven track record of success. Strategic Infrastructure Already In-Place: Gain access to Logan’s area infrastructure, which eliminates the need for new projects, reduces upcoming capital spends and accelerates asset development timelines and value.

Gain access to Logan’s area infrastructure, which eliminates the need for new projects, reduces upcoming capital spends and accelerates asset development timelines and value. Synergistic Operations Drive Cost Savings: Cost reduction across the combined asset base led by increased development scale, shared pad sites, personnel efficiencies, gathering pipelines and access to infrastructure.

Cost reduction across the combined asset base led by increased development scale, shared pad sites, personnel efficiencies, gathering pipelines and access to infrastructure. Attractive Transaction Metrics: Premium value realized for the Assets with an opportunity to capture additional upside through long-term asset development.



Disposition Highlights:

100% WI Asset Sold 50% WI Consideration2 - $52 million Net Sections of Land 49 25 PDP reserves 1.6 MMBOE 0.8 MMBOE 1P reserves 7.8 MMBOE 3.9 MMBOE 2P reserves 27.6 MMBOE 13.8 MMBOE NPV AT 10% NPV AT 10% PDP $8.8 million $4.4 million 1P $55.0 million $27.5 million 2P $244.6 million $122.3 million Q3 2024 Production 1,590 BOEPD 795 BOEPD

The Company maintains a 50% working interest in the Assets, which include approximately 25 net sections of Simonette Montney lands with 0.8 million bbls of oil equivalent ("MMBOE”) of Proved Developed Producing ("PDP”) reserves, 3.9 MMBOE of Proved ("1P”) reserves and 13.8 MMBOE of ("2P”) reserves, in each case, as at July 31, 20241. On a net present value discounted by 10% after tax basis, the Assets were valued by GLJ Ltd. at $4.4 million for Proved Developed Producing reserves, $27.5 million for Proved reserves and $122.3 million for Proved plus Probable reserves. Finally, the Assets and stated NPVs include Logan’s acquisition of Gran Tierra’s entire interest in the gross overriding royalty over Logan’s land in the corresponding area of the Simonette Montney play.

Consideration

In addition to the initial cash consideration, Logan will carry the first development well in the Lower Montney region valued at $3 million net to Gran Tierra. Gran Tierra will obtain priority access and preferential terms on existing Logan owned infrastructure as part of the newly formed joint venture.

Transaction Details

Total consideration from Logan includes $52 million in cash proceeds and carried development of the first Simonette well drilled in the Lower Montney region for estimated non-cash proceeds of $3 million net to Gran Tierra. The purchase price will be subject to customary adjustments based on an effective date of September 1, 2024. As a result of the transaction, Gran Tierra expects to accelerate 2 wells at the 1-24 pad in the Simonette Montney area into the fourth quarter of 2024 which were originally anticipated to be drilled in the first quarter of 2026. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

(1) Based on the i3 Energy GLJ Report dated July 31, 2024. See "Presentation of Oil and Gas Information”.

(2) Does not include the $3 million non-cash proceeds relating to the capital carry of the first Simonette well by Logan

