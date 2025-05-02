Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.05.2025 23:33:31

Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CALGARY, Alberta , May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on May 2, 2025.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted "FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, and "FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1      
Election of DirectorsFor%Against%Abstain%
       
Peter J. Dey14,663,80493.40963,2116.1472,7170.46
Gary S. Guidry15,247,11897.12405,8142.5846,8000.30
Evan Hazell15,122,96296.33526,8043.3649,9660.32
Robert B. Hodgins14,865,01094.68773,1014.9261,6210.39
Alison Redford14,853,47894.61783,9774.9962,2770.40
Ronald W. Royal15,162,33796.58476,2473.0361,1470.39
Sondra Scott14,708,68093.69925,0955.8965,9570.42
David P. Smith15,203,72396.84431,1522.7564,8560.41
Brooke Wade14,915,22795.00721,5754.6062,9300.40
       
Proposal 2For%Against%Abstain%
Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 202520,896,93994.22895,6144.04386,0531.74
       
Proposal 3For%Against%Abstain%
Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation
14,320,48091.211,014,9636.46364,2882.32
       

2024 Sustainability Report: Gran Tierra is also pleased to announce today that it issued the Company’s "2024 Sustainability Report: Building Long-Term Value and Delivering on Our Commitments”. The report can be found on the Company’s website at www.grantierra.com/esg.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and Natural Gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company’s website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com


