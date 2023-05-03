Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Gran Tierra Energy Aktie [Valor: 2335966 / ISIN: US38500T1016]
03.05.2023 23:25:48

Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on May 3, 2023.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted "FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, "FOR” the approval of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers, and "FOR” the approval of the amendment to Gran Tierra’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1      
Election of DirectorsFor%Against%Abstain%
       
Peter J. Dey106,689,89577.19%29,468,12121.32%2,060,9591.49%
Gary S. Guidry128,908,15693.26%7,934,2585.74%1,376,5621.00%
Evan Hazell123,472,18889.33%11,116,5988.04%3,630,1902.63%
Robert B. Hodgins119,081,52086.15%17,067,17712.35%2,070,2791.50%
Alison Redford122,566,27788.68%13,586,5249.83%2,066,1751.49%
Ronald W. Royal128,919,29193.27%7,256,3245.25%2,043,3611.48%
Sondra Scott122,720,69788.79%13,455,6299.74%2,042,6501.48%
David P. Smith128,755,51493.15%7,392,8385.35%2,070,6241.50%
Brooke Wade123,561,13689.40%12,591,9579.11%2,065,8831.49%
       
Proposal 2For%Against%Abstain%
Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm201,486,93096.18%6,616,8313.16%1,395,1290.67%
       
Proposal 3For%Against%Abstain%
Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation

120,250,26987.00%15,696,29811.36%2,272,4091.64%
Proposal 4*For%Against%Abstain%
Approval of an amendment to Gran Tierra’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock177,137,40084.55%31,365,26614.97%996,2220.48%
 

2022 Sustainability Report: Gran Tierra is also pleased to announce today that it issued the Company’s "2022 Sustainability Report: Creating Long-Term Value and Delivering on Our Environmental, Social and Governance Commitments”. The report can be found on the Company’s website at www.grantierra.com/esg.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and Natural Gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

 


