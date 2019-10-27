+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
27.10.2019 15:00:00

Graham D. Hersh, Whalen Hersh Co-Founder, Awarded Arapahoe County Bar Association 2019 Tommy D. Drinkwine Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year Award

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Graham D. Hersh has been named the Arapahoe County Bar Association (ACBA) 2019 Tommy D. Drinkwine Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year. Mr. Hersh is a widely recognized, successful and effective personal injury attorney who co-founded Whalen Hersh LLP in 2017. The Outstanding Young Lawyer award is given annually to a Colorado Attorney deserving of recognition for their advocacy and community involvement. In recognition of commitment to the improvement of the community, as well as enthusiastic service to clients, the public, and the ACBA, the award is given annually to an attorney of distinction. This award was named posthumously for Tommy D. Drinkwine, the 1983 Recipient.

Beyond serving his clients and pursuing justice through his private practice, Mr. Hersh has been selected by the ACBA to serve as its Mentorship Chair and Annual Meetings Chair and is widely involved in organizations and activities in his community. Mr. Hersh sits on the Advisory Council for Operation TBI Freedom—a nonprofit run out of Craig Hospital and providing a wide range of community and support services to U.S. military veterans returning from active duty with traumatic brain injuries. He also volunteers his time as a Guest Lecturer at the University of Wyoming College of Law, teaching trial advocacy skills to law students at the College of Law's renowned Summer Trial Institute.

Mr. Hersh focuses his practice on personal injury and wrongful death claims and his professional, educational and clinical experiences have left him uniquely qualified to fight for Colorado injury victims. He has been named a Rising Star by Colorado Super Lawyers and designated as one of the top 40 lawyers under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Hersh's longtime passion for justice and deep sense of community make him a natural selection for the Tommy D. Drinkwine Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year Award and he is honored to be added to the list of its esteemed recipients. For more information on Mr. Hersh and his practice, visit https://www.whalenhersh.com.

 

SOURCE Whalen Hersh LLP

