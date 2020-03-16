Grady Implements Higher Level Visitor Restrictions

ATLANTA, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System is implementing a stricter visitation policy at the hospital, effective immediately. No visitors will be allowed unless the patient meets the below exceptions. The new policy will be in place until the transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community.

Visitors who are allowed in the hospital will be directed to select entry points for screening purposes and the following guidelines are now in place:

No visitors will be allowed for patients who are a PUI (person under investigation) for COVID-19 or have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

All visitors allowed, per the exceptions listed below, will be screened with a questionnaire and a temperature check. No visitor will be allowed if they have the following symptoms: fever, runny nose, cough, and/or shortness of breath.

Children under age 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Visitors over the age of 70 with chronic conditions are strongly encourage not to visit even if their loved one meets the exceptions list.

Visitors who are allowed must stay in the patient room.

EXCEPTIONS:

Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have both parents or one parent plus one significant other and must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.

Patients with disruptive behavior or behavioral health needs, in which a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.

Minors under age 18 may have one visitor (parent or guardian)

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.

Patients, who have an appointment at a Grady hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person with them.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, it is imperative that Grady maintain the safest care environment possible for our patients and those who care for them. We appreciate the public's understanding as we all adjust to these uncertain times," said Dr. Robert Jansen, Grady Chief Medical Officer.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta's premier Level 1 trauma center – the metro area's only nationally verified Level 1 center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state's first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model - Georgia's first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.

