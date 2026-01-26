Graco Aktie 935550 / US3841091040
26.01.2026 23:01:26
Graco Inc Reveals Climb In Q4 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Graco Inc (GGG) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $132.5 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $108.7 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Graco Inc reported adjusted earnings of $128.7 million or $0.77 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $593.2 million from $548.7 million last year.
Graco Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $132.5 Mln. vs. $108.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $593.2 Mln vs. $548.7 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Graco Inc.
