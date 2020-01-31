+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
31.01.2020 04:53:00

Grab Advances 'Tech For Good' Agenda at WEF; Contributes to New Industry Guidelines

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab, Southeast Asia's leading super app, today convened global leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the roles and expectations of technology companies in using "technology for good" to drive society forward. Grab also contributed to the development of two sets of industry guidelines that outlined best practices around the nascent industry of the platform economy and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

 

The Grab-hosted event, "Unlocking Technology for Good", was attended by influential figures across the public and private sectors. His Excellency Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, opened the event (full transcript here) by calling for closer collaboration between governments and the private sector to "utilize technology for the advancement of the economic and social improvements for our citizens". He advised that "the best way for governments and tech industry leaders like Grab to work together is to use tech for good, and commit to a common goal of building for future generations - developing quality human capital and solving long-term problems like air pollution by developing an Electric Vehicle ecosystem."

Grab's Group CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Tan also hosted a panel discussion with His Excellency Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia; Sanjay Poonen, Chief Operating Officer, VMWare; Michael Froman, Chairman of Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Vice-Chairman and President of Strategic Growth; and Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Microsoft.

His Excellency Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia said, "First, we want to create policies that facilitate the growth of the innovation and tech-based economy, including digital platform businesses like Grab. Technology will play a key role for the implementation of Industry 4.0, and open up access to financial services for all - to make financial inclusion a reality."

Minister Airlangga added, "Second, we want our regulations to be investment-friendly, while continuing to uphold the principles of good governance, particularly on the issue of data protection."

Grab contributes to guidelines for the responsible use of new technologies

Through the World Economic Forum platform, Grab signed onto "The Charter of Principles for Good Platform Work", which furthers its advocacy for responsible digital platform practices that benefit workers. Supported by global platform companies, the Charter aims to provide a guide for all stakeholders, including governments, platform companies and workers themselves, to collaborate on initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of platform workers, based on key principles for good platform work. Good practices by platform companies, for example, Grab's Break the Silence initiative to expand inclusion by supporting the deaf and others with ability impairments to use its platform for income opportunities, and efforts to bridge ASEAN's digital skills gap with digital literacy and upskilling training opportunities for its driver-partners, were also highlighted as examples for others in the industry to consider and emulate.

Grab also helped to shape the second edition Model AI Government Framework released by the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore, and contributed a use case example to help organisations implement the Model Framework. As an "AI-everywhere" organisation, Grab uses AI across its platform to solve problems in Southeast Asia, such as stamping out fraudulent transactions and allocating rides and food orders more efficiently. By sharing the collective learnings of Grab's over 300 strong AI and data science workforce, Grab hopes to inspire creative problem-solving using AI, and encourage responsible deployment of AI.

"Applying new technologies can have a profound impact on the lives and livelihoods of people. Over 20 percent of our driver-partners did not work prior to joining the Grab platform. By helping more people earn incomes, Grab contributed nearly US$6 billion to the Southeast Asia economy in the past year," said Anthony Tan, Group CEO & Co-founder, Grab.

"Yet the widening digital divide in developing markets and debates over the ethical use of tech reflects that tech companies can do more to step up as responsible industry players. Grab believes in taking a proactive approach to self-regulate in the interest of improving our partners' livelihoods. We are proactively committing to a set of key principles for good platform work and AI deployment, and hope it can serve as a useful basis for governments and other industry players to begin collaborating on solutions," added Anthony.

The above initiatives are an extension of the company's "Grab for Good" programme, where it commits to bringing digital literacy and inclusion to 3 million Southeast Asians by 2025, helping an additional 5 million traditional businesses and small merchants digitise their workflows, and training 20,000 students through tech talent initiatives in partnership with educational institutions, non-profit organisations and leading technology companies.

About Grab

Grab is the leading everyday super app in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter most to consumers. Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto over 166 million mobile devices, giving users access to over 9 million drivers, merchants and agents. Grab offers the widest range of on-demand transport services in the region, in addition to food, package delivery, digital payments and financial services, across 339 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries. For more information, see: http://www.grab.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200122/2698389-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200122/2698389-1-b

SOURCE Grab

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Ölpreise wieder im Rückwärtsgang
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
30.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UnitedHealth Group Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
30.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - (Elektro-) Autobauer mit 45% Barriere
30.01.20
Pharmawerte pushen den SMI
30.01.20
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & Biotech
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
So geht es mit dem Bitcoin nach dem Top-Ereignis des Jahres weiter
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Tesla-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla mit exzellentem Zahlenwerk
Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen beenden Handel etwas höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Geschäftsjahr die Dividende
Swatch-Aktie unter Druck: Swatch leidet unter Einbruch in Hongkong
Nestlé, Credit Suisse & Co: Das unternehmen Schweizer Konzerne in Sachen Coronavirus
Deutsche Bank-Verlust etwas höher als erwartet - Aktie zieht an
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen beenden Handel etwas höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Die heimische Börse sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Verlusten. An der Wall Street zeigten Anleger vorsichtigen Optimismus. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es ebenfalls gen Süden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;