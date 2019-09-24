Grab a free ride with RebateMango

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RebateMango, South East Asia's most rewarding cashback and rewards platform, has launched a year-long partnership with Grab, Southeast Asia's leading super app, to add an additional reward option for its users in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Members can now choose to be rewarded with GrabRewards points every time they shop online with RebateMango.

Once selected, the process of earning GrabRewards points is very straightforward: members simply log in to the RebateMango platform, choose the retailer they would like to shop with, (for example: Lazada, Agoda, Shopee and many more) and purchase as normal. The purchase appears in their RebateMango account and once approved, the GrabRewards points will be automatically credited to their GrabRewards account.

Mr Paul Koh, Co-founder of RebateMango commented: "We are extremely excited to partner with Grab, the leading app in Southeast Asia to offer their well sought-after rewards points to our users. Providing additional rewards choices to our users is very important, as it allows us to better fit the reward to their needs. It also perfectly illustrates what makes RebateMango stand out from other platforms in the loyalty space. We are really looking forward to build on this partnership and look at ways to work closer across other initiatives."

Mr Terence Sit, Head of Rewards at Grab also added: "Grab's customers love GrabRewards because it rewards them for their everyday spend. We are pleased to work with RebateMango to provide the same delight to their users. With the accumulated GrabRewards points, users can then redeem from an exciting catalogue of products and services."

To celebrate this partnership, RebateMango is offering a bonus of 2,000 GrabRewards points to all new users who sign up from now until 30th September via the link below. The points will be credited to members' Grab account after the first approved purchase is made at any partner stores on RebateMango. For more details, please visit www.rebatemango.com/grab.

About RebateMango

RebateMango takes the pain and mystery out of online cashback shopping. Quite unlike other dime-a-dozen cashback sites out there, RebateMango makes shopping the pleasure it's meant to be with Cashback, Miles, Loyalty Points - and Mangoes.

Featuring over 500 local and international online merchants in one place, the platform offers great deals and even sweeter ones not offered anywhere else. RebateMango has partnered with some of today's most exciting brands and it's a list that'll keep growing. Members are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping and the rewards, and, in addition, the ability to rack up extra points in the form of Mangoes to reach Yellow and Gold membership tiers, giving additional, exclusive benefits.

For any related queries please email marketing@rebatemango.com.

