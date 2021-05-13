SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’114 1.6%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0945 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’825 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’058 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9061 -0.3%  Öl 66.9 -3.1% 
13.05.2021 21:10:00

GPI Announces Strategic Hire of Melinda McGrath, P.E. to Manage Southeast Region

BABYLON, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda McGrath, P.E.  has joined Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) to lead the company's engineering, design, planning, surveying, and construction management activities in the Southeast. McGrath, former Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), brings her 30-years of experience in the transportation sector to the GPI team. She led MDOT as Executive Director for nine years. MDOT constructs, maintains, and manages 29,000 lane miles, 5,824 bridges, and 3,400 employees with an annual operating budget of $1.2 billion.  

Strategic Hire of Melinda McGrath, P.E.

In her GPI role, McGrath will have overall responsibility for day-to-day operations, strategic direction, and implementation of GPI's goals, objectives, and elevated business development plans in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Her tenure as MDOT's Executive Director, along with her collective leadership and transportation industry experience, will help GPI deliver innovative sustainable solutions for a wide array of projects and opportunities within the Southeast. 

"Melinda brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and ambition for this role that aligns very well with GPI's growth initiatives and vision. I'm confident that our Southeast operations will be hugely successful under her direction and vision," said GPI's President/CEO, Christer Ericsson, P.E.  

Melinda McGrath began her career with MDOT in 1985 after graduating from Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. Prior to her appointment as Executive Director in January 2012, she served in many roles, including project engineer in both the northern and southern districts and district area engineer over six coastal counties. In 2003, she was named Assistant Chief-Engineer-Field Operations. She was promoted to the position of Deputy Executive Director/Chief Engineer in August 2008.  

For more than 50 years, GPI has thrived because of our commitment to doing quality work. We are 1,500 people strong, operating from over fifty offices in twenty-two states. Our diverse team of talented professionals provides clients with a one-stop-shop for engineering services. McGrath exemplifies the firm's commitment to the communities we serve by leading with a people-centric philosophy that comes through in every project delivered with an uncompromising dedication to quality that exceeds the expectations of all stakeholders.  

 

