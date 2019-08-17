|
17.08.2019 01:30:00
GP Transco Becomes an Inc. 5000 Company for the Fourth Time
DARIEN, Ill., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Transco, one of the fastest-growing trucking and logistics companies in the United States, earned a position on the Inc. 5000 listing for the fourth year, with a 3-year growth of 202% and rank #1980.
Inc. 5000 is an annual publication that lists privately-held companies for outstanding growth - "If entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of an economy, consider Inc.'s ranking of 5,000 companies America's circulatory system. Our annual report looks at these fast-growing innovators--and how they made our list." -Inc. 5000.
"We couldn't be more excited to once again make the Inc. 5000 list," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "While growing is really exciting, it is important for us to concentrate on doing so in a healthy way, which means maintaining focus on our customers, truck drivers, and office staff."
The fast-growing company has been the topic of discussion on a number of listings in 2019, including Crain's Fast 50, a Top-10 company on Truck Drivers Salary, a "Best Company to Work for" on CDL.com, and now Inc. 5000. In order to maintain healthy growth, the company is currently in the process of constructing a new, 40,000 square-foot headquarters in Joliet, IL.
About the Company:
GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States and Canada. As an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with 400 trucks and over 600 trailers, the company utilizes state-of-the-art technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading solutions. GP Transco's sister companies include GP Transco Logistics and OpenRoad TMS.
Media Contact: Sergey Bort, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy | sergey@GPtransco.com
