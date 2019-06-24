GP Strategies Launches a Leadership Essentials Digital Solution

COLUMBIA, Md., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is pleased to announce the launch of a new dynamic, digitally enabled leadership development experience called Leadership Essentials.

Developed by BlessingWhite, a division of GP Strategies, Leadership Essentials uniquely combines a digital learning journey with human connection. This comprehensive program provides learners with a leadership coach to support and guide, a moderator to champion learner engagement, a community of learners to share and collaborate with, and opportunities to enhance learning using coaching circles, virtual instructor-led training, and classroom experiences.

Managers and leaders can access a diverse learning experience any time on any device through podcasts, videos, assessments, polling, job aids, infographics, and social learning, with each phase supported by an expert coach and their colleagues. Program modules cover topics such as coaching, trust, communication, delegation, teams, and change.

Leadership Essentials was created based on GP Strategies' client-focused research and years of industry expertise. The program can be customized to ensure linkages are made to an organization's culture, language, and expectations or competencies. The program is also highly scalable, enabling a consistent leadership approach across every facet of a global organization, regardless of geography. Early results are showing strong net promoter scores as well as meaningful increases in metrics associated with leaders' confidence in skills related to communicating, coaching, and delegating.

An early adopter of Leadership Essentials, Ann Matteson, Senior Director, Talent Management, at Thermo Fisher Scientific, stated, "We have more than 10,000 people managers globally, and needed a scalable solution that will support their development without compromising the value of human connection. The global design of this experience enables managers from all corners of our organization to connect, learn, share, and grow. Our participants are quickly applying their insights from peer discussions, the leadership coach, and content around coaching and creating high-performing teams. By adopting a continuous learning mindset, our managers feel more equipped to meet current and future challenges."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

