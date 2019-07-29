29.07.2019 15:20:00

GP Solutions Common Shares Now Depository Trust Company (DTC) Eligible

CORONA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), a leading developer of automated micro-farms, is pleased to announce that the company's common shares trading under the symbol GWPD, are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities such as GWPD's that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." Trading of securities through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and settlement, in turn simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading GWPD's shares.

Securities that do not have DTC eligible status are often not accepted for trading at many brokerages due to the cost, amount of paperwork, and staff required to execute and settle trades. This in turn makes it difficult for a significant percentage of investors to easily access non DTC eligible shares.

DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law, and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"DTC eligibility will be very beneficial for our shareholders," George Natzic, President of GP Solutions stated. "Now, the process for trading our common shares has been greatly simplified for investors and traders. As GP Solutions keeps executing its business plan and growing, this improved access to trade in the open market and increased visibility should attract more potential investors, which should increase the liquidity of our shares." 

For information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call (855) 247-8054.

ABOUT GP SOLUTIONS:
GP Solutions developed "GrowPods" – portable, modular, automated indoor micro-farms that provide optimum conditions for plant cultivation with total environmental control.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Connect:
Email: info@growpodsolutions.com  
Website: www.growpodsolutions.com 
Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology
Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Media:
hello@inov8.us

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-solutions-common-shares-now-depository-trust-company-dtc-eligible-300892123.html

SOURCE GP Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:36
Eine ereignisreiche Woche für Gold
11:21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche, Nestlé, Novartis
10:27
Vontobel: derimail - Diversifiziert und währungsgesichert - Indizes mit 60% Barriere
09:58
SMI setzt Kampf mit 10.000er-Marke fort
06:10
Daily Markets: SMI – Die Zeit läuft ab / Alphabet – Mit aller Macht zum Allzeithoch
25.07.19
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan befürchtet "signifikanten Ausverkauf" an den Börsen
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini schimpft auf Kryptowährungen
BAANG statt FAANG: Sind Goldminenaktien der neue Trend?
Mercedes testet rabattlosen Autoverkauf
Verdacht auf Devisenkartell: UBS und vier weitere Banken verklagt
Novartis verpasst in PARAGON-Studie mit Entresto Ziele knapp - Novartis-Aktie fällt zurück
Wall Street kaum verändert erwartet -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Union verliert im Sonntagstrend, Grüne legen wieder zu
Warum sich der Euro kaum verändert - EUR/CHF mit neuem Tief
Warum sich der Eurokurs kaum verändert - auch Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kaum verändert erwartet -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt agieren Anleger zurückhaltend. Auch an der Wall Street dürften sich die Umsätze in Grenzen halten. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB