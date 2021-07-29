SMI 12’087 0.1%  SPI 15’534 0.1%  Dow 35’085 0.4%  DAX 15’640 0.5%  Euro 1.0771 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.3%  Gold 1’828 1.2%  Bitcoin 36’028 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9062 -0.4%  Öl 75.9 1.5% 
Aflac Aktie [Valor: 903835 / ISIN: US0010551028]
29.07.2021 22:30:00

Governor Lamont Announces Aflac Selected as Administrator for Paid Leave Program, Company Will Bring 150 Jobs to New Offices in Windsor

HARTFORD, Conn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Ned Lamont today announced that insurance company Aflac has been selected to serve as the claims administrator for the recently established Connecticut Paid Leave Authority. With its selection, the Fortune 500 company plans to open new offices in Windsor, where it will locate approximately 150 jobs.

Governor Ned Lamont

As claims administrator, Aflac will accept applications, determine eligibility, and administer benefits for paid leave. Individuals will have flexible options to submit applications for paid leave, either online, by email, or by calling directly into a customer care advocate.

"This is not only great news for workers in Connecticut, it is further proof that our state is poised for economic growth," Governor Lamont said. "Ensuring that our residents don't have to choose between going to work and taking care of themselves and their families has always been a priority for our administration, and I'm pleased to see we're continuing our forward progress in building this program. Aflac is a trusted leader in the industry with decades of experience, and we're thrilled to partner with them in bringing this crucial benefit to Connecticut workers."

"Aflac is committed to the economic development and growth in the region while expanding our portfolio of services as trusted administrator of the Connecticut Paid Family Medical Leave Program," Aflac U.S. President Teresa L. White said. "This is a major step for Aflac as it signifies our commitment to develop our business and serve the people of Connecticut. We look forward to delivering an excellent customer experience for those who engage with Connecticut's PFML program."

"We are so excited to welcome Aflac to Windsor," Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks said. "Our economic development team and town council has been committed to building and growing business relationships, efforts that have been recognized with an accreditation from the Connecticut Economic Development Association and ranking among the 500 best cities to start a small business. Aflac's role in paid leave will bring jobs and investment, but will also support the needs of Connecticut residents, which aligns with our values as a town."

"The selection of Aflac reflects Governor Lamont and the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority's determination to provide the highest quality service to residents during times of celebration and challenge, while keeping administrative costs as low as possible," Josh Geballe, who serves as commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, Connecticut's chief operating officer, and chairman of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority's board of directors, said. "This partnership is further evidence of the strides the state is making in improving the quality of life for all residents under Governor Lamont's leadership."

"I am extraordinarily grateful to Governor Lamont, Mayor Trinks, the Town of Windsor, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, and the many partners who made this possible, for their commitment to paid leave and economic growth," Connecticut Paid Leave Authority CEO Andrea Barton Reeves said. "We know that paid leave benefits workers and employers, and Aflac is an ideal partner to ensure that workers receive the care and compassion they deserve."

"We are pleased to bring our industry-leading technology platform, paired with our innovative customer care service model, to deliver a high-quality experience to employees and employers that engage with the paid family and medical leave program in Connecticut," Aflac Senior Vice President of Premier Life, Absence and Disability Solutions Scott Beeman said. "It is essential that qualified residents of the State of Connecticut receive the benefits to which they are entitled in a timely and efficient manner from a reliable source like Aflac. We are grateful to the State of Connecticut for the trust they have placed in us."

Aflac was selected through a competitive bidding process. In addition to its strong reputation, the company was committed to establishing a presence and growing jobs in Connecticut.

Connecticut's paid family and medical leave program was established through the passage of Public Act 19-25, which was signed into law by Governor Lamont. The program allows employees to take up to 12 weeks of leave in a 12-month period. Qualifying reasons include birth of a child or placement of a child for adoption or foster care; caring for one's health or that of a loved one or family member; serving as an organ or bone marrow donor; caring for a family member injured in military active duty; or being impacted by family violence.

Additional information on the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority is available at ctpaidleave.org.

Contact: David Bednarz
David.Bednarz@ct.gov
860-770-9792 (cell)

CT Paid Leave contact:
Andréa Comer
andrea.comer@ct.gov
860-519-3043

Aflac contact:
Jon A. Sullivan
Jsullivan@aflac.com
706-763-4813

Aflac Analyst and investor contact:
David A. Young
dyoung@aflac.com 
706.596.3264, 800.235.2667

Connecticut Paid Leave

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/governor-lamont-announces-aflac-selected-as-administrator-for-paid-leave-program-company-will-bring-150-jobs-to-new-offices-in-windsor-301344733.html

SOURCE Aflac

