Governor General Welcomes New Heads of Mission during Virtual Ceremony

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, received the letters of credence of six new heads of mission during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The following new heads of mission presented their credentials:

His Excellency Kallayana Vipattipumiprates

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand

Her Excellency Goverdina Christina (Ines) Coppoolse

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Her Excellency Mária Éva Vass-Salazar

Ambassador of Hungary

His Excellency Jon Elvedal Fredriksen

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway

His Excellency Eamonn Christopher McKee

Ambassador of Ireland

His Excellency Larbi El Hadj Ali

Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

To ensure the health and safety of the new heads of mission, their families and government officials, the format of these presentations—which usually occur in person at Rideau Hall—has been adapted to take place virtually.

About the Presentation of Letters of Credence

Upon their arrival in Canada, and before they can carry out their duties as heads of mission, new ambassadors, as well as new high commissioners of countries for which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not head of State, must be officially welcomed by the governor general of Canada. High commissioners representing countries for which The Queen is the head of State are formally introduced to the prime minister of Canada. Letters of credence are the official documents by which new heads of diplomatic missions are presented by their head of State as their official representative. Currently, there are more than 180 missions accredited to Canada.

