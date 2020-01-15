Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan invest in Saskatchewan housing projects

REGINA, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are working together to deliver more affordable housing solutions for households in greatest need, with a combined investment of more than $1.8 million for six housing projects in six Saskatchewan communities. This investment includes $675,000 for Haultain Crossing in Regina, Habitat for Humanity's largest multi-unit family housing development in Saskatchewan. Upon completion, Haultain Crossing will house a total of 62 Habitat partner families and give each family an opportunity to build a better future.

Additional housing initiatives include:

$570,000 to the YWCA Youth Mentorship project – six units of affordable housing for Prince Albert youth;

to the YWCA Youth Mentorship project – six units of affordable housing for youth; Up to $495,000 to develop two single-family homes in Ile a la Crosse and Pinehouse under the Trades Training program; and

to develop two single-family homes in Ile a la Crosse and under the Trades Training program; and $130,000 to Habitat for Humanity, through the Saskatchewan Priorities component of the National Housing Strategy, to construct two single-family homes, one in Melfort and one in Estevan .

Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor of the City of Regina, and Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Regina, made the announcements today.

Quotes

"I'm thrilled to meet the families today who will soon call this new community home. Under Habitat's vision, the Haultain Crossing development is making a significant impact in the lives of dozens of residents, positive change that could last for generations. Our government is committed to supporting dedicated partners like Habitat through the National Housing Strategy, on housing initiatives that help make life more affordable for all Canadians."

–Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Today's announcements are part of our commitment to work with the federal government on the National Housing Strategy to provide safe and affordable housing to Saskatchewan people. Together, we are pleased to support Habitat for Humanity's vital mission to help vulnerable families build homes and communities across the province. These initiatives are wonderful examples of partnerships in action to help Saskatchewan families find a place to call home and focus on their future." – Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"Support for Habitat for Humanity is critical due to the ever-present need for affordable housing in Regina. The Haultain Crossing project is a great example of the importance of having all levels of government support the work happening in local communities to provide affordable housing and eradicate homelessness. I look forward to this kind of support continuing in the future as we work towards the implementation of our Plan To End Homelessness." – His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor, City of Regina

"The Haultain Crossing project would not be possible without support from all three levels of government, donors, supporters and volunteers alike. We honour these partnerships today and acknowledge our collective accomplishment – the completion of 45 homes to date and 17 homes remaining. Thank you to everyone who continues to help provide a hand up to local low-income families through safe, decent and affordable homeownership. Your support changes the lives of families in our communities." – Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Regina

Quick facts:

Located at 1033 Edgar Street, Haultain Crossing will contain 62 townhouse-style condominiums in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood. Together, the main and upper floors of each home will total 1,216 ft 2 or 113 m 2 . Homes assigned to larger families will have a partially finished basement.

Eastview neighbourhood. Together, the main and upper floors of each home will total 1,216 ft or . Homes assigned to larger families will have a partially finished basement. The Government of Canada , through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Government of Saskatchewan , through Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), are jointly contributing $675,000 to build these 11 homes through the Canada - Saskatchewan bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Government of , through Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), are jointly contributing to build these 11 homes through the - bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The City of Regina has provided funding of $15,000 for each of the units.

has provided funding of for each of the units. Main private sponsors for these 11 units include The Mosaic Company, Farm Credit Canada, Sherwood Co-op Gas and Food Stores and Co-op Refinery Complex.

Habitat and the Trade and Skills Construction Apprenticeship Program (TASCAP) are partnering to engage and train high school students during the construction of these 11 homes. Students receive on the job training and are on-site daily for an entire semester during construction. Qualified instructors lead students through the build from the foundation up, while students earn credits through the program and apprenticeship hours that can be put towards future training in trades.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The Province's overall commitment to Habitat for Humanity totals more than $11.8 million since March 2009 . This total includes funding of $600,000 from the provincial Summit Action Fund.

since . This total includes funding of from the provincial Summit Action Fund. Habitat's innovative delivery model provides opportunities for families to stabilize their housing and to achieve their homeownership goals. Each partner family selected by Habitat contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat homes. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity and their work across Saskatchewan , visit www.habitat.ca.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan is a roadmap for a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, to build a stronger Saskatchewan. Housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested $804 million to develop or repair more than 16,600 housing units around the province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation