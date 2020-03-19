19.03.2020 02:22:00

Government of Honduras reinforces measures in response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the prevention and care measures for current and potential cases of Covid-19, the Honduran government brought to the country additional new biomedical equipment for the health care of novel coronavirus patients.

The equipment has already arrived in Honduras and consists of 140 machines respirators, 140 mechanical fans and 90 vacuum suction mucus suckers.

In addition, for the protection of the frontline healthcare workers treating confirmed and suspected cases, the Government distributed more than 10,000 medical kits for hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Honduras issued a country-wide red alert for two weeks on Saturday to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Central American country.

Yesterday´s afternoon, a first case in San Pedro Sula was confirmed, totaling nine confirmed cases nationwide. All cases have been placed under medical observation and self-quarantine, and the curfew has been extended to San Pedro Sula, Central District, La Ceiba and Choluteca.

The rest of the country remains on alert, with restrictions limiting mobilization and circulation, with the exception of essential activities such as buying supplies and medicines during daylight hours.

President Juan Orlando Hernández urged the population to remain calm and avoid spreading alarming false rumors or speculations. "It is very important to stay at home, be aware of updated information from official sources and follow the prevention advices issued by the Ministry of Health," said the Honduran president.

President Hernández and other officials have addressed the nation on regular basis on media briefings. The government also opened the site www.covid19honduras.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/government-of-honduras-reinforces-measures-in-response-to-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak-301026579.html

SOURCE President Juan Orlando Hernández

